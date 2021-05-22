Bulawayo school basks in Pfumvudza/Intwasa glory

Chronicle Reporter

MAGWEGWE High School in Bulawayo is basking in Pfumvudza/Intwasa glory after emerging among the top institutions to have embraced the climate-proofing programme with spectacular results.

The school was ranked the best among institutions in the province.

Government introduced Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme last year to counter climate change-induced weather patterns that had seen the country enduring successive years of drought that resulted in poor harvests.

Following the timely distribution of farming inputs coupled with good rains, the country is guaranteed a bumper harvest which has prompted Government to suspend maize imports.

The move is set to save the country US$300 million this year.

Magwegwe High School is among schools that have taken a bold move to practically teach pupils the benefits of Pfumvudza/ Intwasa.

The school which is in Old Magwegwe suburb, planted about four hectares under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme and is in the process of harvesting the crops.

It embraced the programme last year under its agriculture studies.

Yesterday, the school was among the institutions and individuals that the Government awarded for successfully implementing Pfumvudza/Intwasa.

The school walked away with a heifer, seed maize, fertiliser among other inputs.

Speaking after receiving the award, Magwegwe High School headmaster Mr William Ncube said: “We teach Agriculture as a school from Form One to Upper Six. So, our pupils are conducting practical lessons in the course of their studies. When we heard about the

Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme last year we decided to be part of it. We engaged the relevant departments including Agritex officers in

October who came to our school and taught us how it is done,” said Mr Ncube.

He said the school was given inputs such as seed maize and was expecting a bumper harvest from the four hectares.

Mr Ncube said apart from learning skills of countering the effects of climate change, participating in the Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme motivated pupils to be involved in national development programmes.

He said on leaving school pupils will be equipped with knowledge and skills to even engage in farming.

“This is skills learning which Government and our Minister Cain Mathema has been talking about. Minister Mathema has said schools have to be productive and relevant in the communities that they are operating from. This is our way of showing that schools can be productive and contribute to the national development agenda. When pupils are empowered with knowledge and practically involved in development projects it means communities can also benefit,” said Mr Ncube.

He said winning the provincial Pfumvudza/Intwasa award will motivate the learners to do better in the coming season.

Mr Ncube said the school was not just involved in the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme but is involved in several horticulture projects.

“To motivate our learners, we also give them some of the produce to take home. This is to inculcate a culture that farming is not just working without benefiting. We want our pupils to have a passion for farming and also appreciate that farming is business,” said Mr Ncube.

Easy Seed Zimbabwe country manager Mr Tinashe Mugadza whose company was part of the sponsors of the programme commended the school for participating in the climate proofing programme.

He said when schools are involved it means the message is cascading to the whole community.

“It is amazing to see institutions such as schools participating in projects such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme. This is key towards achieving food security and attaining vision 2030. When it starts at school then it becomes a big lesson that also goes to the community.

This means that pupils are now involved in economic production and one good thing about schools is that they help us bridge the gap between theory and practice,” he said. — @nqotshili.