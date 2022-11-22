Bulawayo to host engineers graduate career indaba

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE) is set to host its second edition graduate career indaba in Bulawayo, an event meant to harness graduates’ potential through enhanced training and capacitating them to contribute towards the country’s infrastructure.

The event will be held at National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo tomorrow, ZIE said in a statement.

It said the programme seeks to prepare graduates for prospective job interviews and connecting them with prospective employers.

“The Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers are delighted to facilitate and host the second Graduate Engineers Career Indaba that aims to bring together engineering graduates across the Matabeleland region in all the various fields of engineering,” said the professional body.

“The Graduate Engineers Career Indaba will be held on the 23rd of November 2022 at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo, starting at 8:00am and ending at 16:00 hours.”

The institute said the event will be conducted physically but for those not able to attend, an online platform will be facilitated.

“Objectives of the event are to provide relevant engineering information and data for graduates, to share with graduates the role of ZIE and other engineering institutions, to connect and link industry professionals with graduate engineers, technologists and technicians.

“To register graduate engineers, technologists and technicians with the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers, to promote the advancement of engineering and science and facilitate the transfer and dissemination of engineering knowledge and to promote the professions of engineering, science and technology as a career destination,” said ZIE.

ZIF is the professional organisation of engineers in Zimbabwe with graded membership, including student, technician, graduate and corporate membership as well as the status of fellow.

[email protected]