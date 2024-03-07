Bulawayo woman launches skin care school to bridge gap in practical skills for beauty industry professionals

Sikhulekelani Moyo,[email protected]

A BULAWAYO businessperson, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Divine Pro, Ms Providence Moyo is set to open a skin care school in Bulawayo, which she said will be offering the practical side of the course to those in the beauty industry.

Ms Moyo produces beauty products and she owns a spa in the city centre where she offers skin and hair care services.

The need to open a skin care school came at a time when Ms Moyo said she discovered that many students who do beauty courses face challenges as they lack practical skills.

“I found out that many people coming from school don’t have the practical side to really offer skin care. So, I’m opening a skin care practical course where I will be teaching the practical side of the course, and the use of machines when doing skin care.

“For the skin care practical courses, the enrollment will start 1 March 2024, but I will have to launch it on 8 March,” she said.

“I’m targeting people in beauty industries, as this will help them to increase their income. Those who have salons, those who sell cosmetics, and those who do nails will be able to offer skin care and each course will cost $US$100 for both practical exams and the certificate.”

She said she will also be assisting those who want to get skin care equipment, which includes infrared lights, hydra facial tools, massage equipment, and stomach flattening devices.

Ms Moyo said this is part of youth and women empowerment as it will allow them to diversify their income streams to sustain themselves.

The course will also have different packages so that those who enroll will be able to use her machines during learning.

Ms Moyo is also the founder of Divine Pro Foundation where she empowers communities with sustainable projects, which include poultry and goat keeping.

She said she was born on 8 March and she vowed that every 8 March she should empower women since it’s International Women’s Day and for the past four years, Ms Moyo said she has empowered about four communities with sustainable projects.

Thus, why she will be launching her new school on 8 March this year.

Divine Pro Company has created a niche for itself through the value addition of wild fruits to produce organic juices and skin care products.

The company, which is situated in Donnington Industrial Site, has been operational since 2014 and is one of the few thriving small to medium enterprises.

-@SikhulekelaniM1