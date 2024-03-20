Bulawayo’s make-up maven, Pro Manduna nominated for All-Female Artists Awards

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based make-up artist, Progress Manduna (33), has been nominated for the upcoming inaugural All-Female Artists Awards in the category of Best Make-up Artist. The awards, founded by artist Sarah Dee, are set to take place in Harare next Wednesday.

Known as “Pro the Makeup Artist”, Manduna is highly experienced and creative, with expertise spanning various make-up styles, including TV and film, celebrity make-up, special effects, high fashion, beauty, bridal, character make-up, glamour and theatre make-up.

She said the nomination holds significant meaning for her, as it instills confidence in her profession.

“I believe this nomination will further elevate my brand and career within the industry, and I’m excited about the potential it holds for my future endeavours. Having the support of my peers and the industry means the world to me, and I am committed to continuing to deliver exceptional work,” Manduna expressed.

With extensive experience working with personalities like Sipho Mazibuko Madam Boss, Mai TT, Everton Mlalazi, Lorraine Guyo and other musical artistes, she is confident in her ability to provide top-notch service and exceed expectations.

“I’m passionate about the art of make-up and look forward to showcasing my skills at the Afaaz awards and beyond.”

To fuel her creativity and explore new artistry, she finds joy in working with clients who challenge her, particularly those seeking dramatic art make-up looks.

“This provides me with an opportunity to delve into a facet of my craft that I’m truly passionate about,” she shared.

“I relish the chance to push boundaries and think outside the box, allowing me to tap into the artistic side of my talent. I love the process of recreating unique looks and experimenting with unconventional techniques.”

Pro, the Makeup Artist, has been entrenched in the industry since 2010, initially sparked by her passion for make-up. Her journey began organically, as her adeptness at enhancing her features garnered admiration from others, leading them to request her services. This organic evolution eventually spurred her decision to pursue make-up artistry as a profession.

Reflecting on her early affinity for make-up, she reminisced: “Even as a child of around five years old, I had a fascination with make-up toys, often accompanying my mum on shopping trips to indulge in these interests. It seems that the love for make-up has always been ingrained within me, perhaps a gift from above.”

Acknowledging the pivotal role of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp groups, she credited them for shaping her professional journey.

“The unwavering support and belief from my online communities have been instrumental in shaping who I am today,” she emphasised.

Delving deeper into her motivation, she expressed, “What truly drives me as a make-up artist, is the profound impact it has on a woman’s beauty and confidence. The transformative power of make-up, coupled with the creative expression it allows, instills a sense of empowerment and motivation within me. Witnessing the confidence and radiance that my artistry brings to others, fuels my passion and propels me forward on this incredible journey.”

Being a self-taught make-up artist, Manduna has managed to upgrade her skills by training with the Institute of Makeup Artistry of Australia.

The All-Female Artistes Awards are designed to celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women across diverse artistic domains.

Sarah Dee, with her extensive two-decade career in the arts, observed a glaring disparity in the recognition afforded to women, motivating her to establish these awards. The timing of the event aligns with International Women’s Month, amplifying its significance in highlighting female achievements in the arts.

The showcase will encompass an impressive array of 53 categories, spanning a multitude of artistic expressions, including painting, sculpture, photography, music, dance, theatre and literature. Additionally, seven honorary awards will be bestowed on female luminaries, whose impactful contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts sector.

– @SikhulekelaniM1.