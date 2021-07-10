Businesses ignore decongestion directive

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE business sector is not complying with President Mnangagwa’s directive to decongest the workplace to 40 percent capacity, a development which could be contributing to rising Covid-19 infections, health authorities have said.

Announcing the level four national lockdown nearly two weeks ago, the President said both public and private sector institutions should operate at 40 percent capacity.

The President imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and decreed that the business sector operates from 8AM to 3:30PM.

The country is recording a surge in Covid-19 cases and Thursday was one of the deadliest days after 56 people succumbed to the virus as 2 156 new infections were recorded.

Bulawayo acting provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo said Covid-19 infections being recorded could collapse the health sector if the public continues to ignore regulations.

By Wednesday 3PM, the country had 633 hospitalised Covid-19 patients and 27 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dr Mlilo said there is evidence that Covid-19 is widespread in communities and the public should stick to regulations.

“There’s a good chance that if we were to conduct tests at your workplace at this very moment, a good proportion of the workers will test positive. So, it’s unfortunate that despite the pronouncement of the lockdown by His Excellency, people and companies are still at 100 percent work attendance instead of the 40 percent,” he said.

“Another concern is the laxity observed in areas of business, supermarkets, market places, some banking and other institutions. Covid-19 spreads in crowded spaces with limited ventilation. Previously, the number of people entering banking halls or supermarkets was controlled. This is no longer the case. These closed spaces are crowded and ventilation is poor. We urge businesses to look into these matters urgently.”

“I can’t overstate the importance of observing the lockdown that was announced by His Excellency. We need to interrupt the spread of the infections. This is the principal point we must address urgently. It will matter very little how many hospital beds are available if we don’t interrupt the spread of Covid-19 infections. The health system will simply be overwhelmed and possibly collapse.”

Dr Mlilo said starting on Monday the city will embark on mass vaccination for all eligible residents and the vaccination will be conducted at all the council and hospitals in the city. The province vaccinated 4 820 vendors in three days from Tuesday to Friday as authorities are targeting to inoculate 15 000 informal sectors within 10 days.

“The provincial taskforce meeting yesterday met and in consultation with Ministry of Health and Child Care resolved to open vaccination to all eligible citizens. This is with immediate effect but due to logistical issues will begin in earnest on Monday. This will see all local clinics offer vaccinations to the communities around them,” said Dr Mlilo.

He said rising Covid-19 infections threaten to override the health sector and it is important for members of the public to flatten the curve.

“So, the focus on available hospital beds is being overstated. The data on hospital bed occupancy rates really should be alerting us on the extent of spread of the disease.

“From experience we know that it really is not about how many ventilators/beds or hospitals are available to manage the sick, but it’s really about managing the rate of spread of the infection.

“We need to stop or control the rate at which people are getting infected. But I would also like to put it on record that no patient who required admission has been turned away at our treatment facilities for lack of adequate hospital beds,” he said.

Dr Mlilo said Ekusileni Medical Centre is expected to open next week.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old infant died from Covid-19 complications at Mpilo Central Hospital on Thursday as health authorities bemoan rising cases.

Among the new cases being recorded at Mpilo Central Hospital are pregnant women and staff members. While the hospital is not a designated Covid-19 treatment centre, officials said they are forced to admit patients as other centres are also full.

Bulawayo’s designated Covid-19 hospitals are Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, Old Bartley Memorial Block (BMB) housed at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) and Ekusileni Medical Centre.

Mater Dei Hospital is also available for those with the financial muscle.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the hospital is being overwhelmed by new infections.

“We lost a one-year-old child and we are afraid of losing patients to Covid-19. We are worried because new infections are being recorded among pregnant women as well.

“So, we are forced to turn part of the hospital to a Covid-19 admission centre because we have nowhere to take them to. Every time you want to send them elsewhere, you are told that they are full,” said Prof Ngwenya.

He said the hospital has resorted to mass testing of staff as Covid-19 cases are also being recorded among health workers.

“Sixteen of our student nurses yesterday tested Covid-19 positive and they are now in isolation at Elangeni Training Centre. So, we are frantically trying to get everyone tested. This is because we are recording an increasing number of people looking for help.

“Right now, we are not even a Covid-19 centre but we have 16 pregnant women who tested positive and we have nowhere to refer them. We also have eight cases under investigation. Most of these cases are coming from the community,” said Prof Ngwenya.

He said the hospital used to detect about eight cases but they are now recording about 40 cases daily. — @nqotshili