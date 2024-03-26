Butholezwe Ntini set to release new song

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

A new song titled “Izigwenxa Zomlomo,” which translates to “Slip of the tongue” in English, is set to be released on Friday.

The song, a collaboration between Butholezwe Ntini featuring Thandy Dhlana, aims to convey a powerful message of remorse and forgiveness, particularly in the context of arguments and relationships.

Talented Afro fusion artist, Ntini provided insights into his upcoming release of “Izigwenxa Zomlomo”. He highlighted that the song aims to convey a broad message of forgiveness and the importance of thoughtful communication.

“This song’s meaning is broad and the message that we are trying to spread out there is the message of forgiveness and people to be mindful of what they say especially in arguments, such as those in relationships.

“Additionally, we address gender-based violence (GBV) from a different perspective, evident in the music video where a girl is depicted as being abusive, physically striking a guy in public. This scenario depicts a situation where both parties are at fault, but ultimately, the guy is the one who apologises. Our intended message to the audience is to refrain from uttering hurtful words that could lead the other person to depression. Instead, we hope to promote unity and peace, encouraging mutual apologies and learning from our mistakes,” said Ntini.

