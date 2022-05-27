Byo production Soulmate premières on ZTN Prime

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo production, drama series Soulmate is set to première on newly launched ZTN Prime (DStv channel 264) on Sunday.

The series will be broadcast every Sunday at 9pm.

Season One of the drama series has eight episodes that have already been filmed with the filming of the second season set to commence in the coming weeks.

The series was shot around Bulawayo suburbs by cinematographer Dumi Manyathela and Rodney Mabaleka.

Braydan Heart is the production’s director, editor and producer.

The storyline was written by Tavaka Matuna while music and sound were produced by Dakudu from Afrojams Studios.

It has a star-studded line-up of the city’s crème de la crème, Qeqe Mntambo, Ben Chest, Asaph, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Calvin Madula and Randall Ncube, among others.

Heart said the drama series explores romantic relationships.

“Soulmate is a Zimbabwean, young adult drama series that explores concepts and themes associated with young adults.

The series is about two lovers, Phumza and Locratia, who will take viewers on a journey that will reveal how they ended up becoming soulmates.

“Amid their respective narrations, viewers will come face-to -face with the romantic man that Phumza is and how his wandering eye leads to ups and downs in his relationship with the beautiful Locratia,” Heart said.

“The series uses a flash-forward that involves a mystery element with most episodes taking placing in three timelines.”

He said it was pleasing that their business relationship with ZTN is a blossoming one that will certainly revive the country’s film industry.

“We had a meeting with ZTN and they fell in love with the production.

It felt like it was meant to be, you know, just like soulmates.

We’re confident that this relationship is the start of more great things to come as we move to put the country’s film industry on an international platform,” said Heart.

The director said the lead cast includes Phumza played by himself, Locracia by Randall Ncube, Violetta by Brucella, Chris by Nkosilathi Kezzman, Mabuza IV Owen by Perfect and Mandla by Tavaka Matunah.

“Supporting casts include Nkiwane Simba played by Shingayi S Muganda, Simiso by Caroline Reekers, Shevonn by Mitchel Heather, Dumisani Maphosa by Ben Chest, Anita Maphosa by Ntombie Buhlungu, Thandie by Qeqeshiwe Mntambo, Ruvarashe by Prudence Changara, Rodney by Rodney Mabaleka, Zakes (Zibusiso) by Tafadzwa, Thabiso Maodzwa Stilo by Fredrick Ncube, Mjosto by Andile Nyambo, Pinky by Thabisile Ngwenya, Lyon by Calvin Madula, Asaph as himself, Barbie by Bhekiwe Dube and Heleni-Ivy by Thabiso Masola.

Also part of the cast are Mr Sibanda by Babongile Sikhonjwa, Mawiza by Mboneli Ngwenya, Strange Dirty guy by Dumie Manyathela, Sindiso by Linda Ndlovu, Stilo’s girlfriend by Ayanda Vanessa and Sibanda Tax Driver by Irvin Ronney.” — @mthabisi_mthire