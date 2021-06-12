Byo’s 100-year-old grandpas celebrate birthdays in style

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

THE quiet inside the walls of Entembeni old people’s home in Bulawayo, depicts a place that is devoid of life.

The red bricks that circle the compound have for years hidden a blessing that all mankind pray for – to have God bless one with old age.

In that tranquil, there resides old age wisdom that none but those who have passed a 100 years living can only testify to. They have seen it all.

This home, nestled in the bustling suburb of Luveve, is where two of Bulawayo’s oldest men live.

Khulu Masango Njovu and Khulu Mudara Chisale are counted among God’s chosen few who are still living. At 103 years of age, Njovu can still walk and oozes gentlemanly charm. Chisale on the other hand is only a “home stretch” away in reaching 100 years not out.

While being called “Khulu” speaks volumes on the worth society has put on them, it is their origins that make for a day worth trying to understand their secret to old age.

Njovu is from Zambia and his fellow mate hails from Malawi.

Entembeni has been their home, the only place they can spend time under the sun and wait for the day the Lord calls them to heavenly bliss.

Sitting side by side on a cold winter’s day on Wednesday, with eyes beaming with joy at the sight of cakes mounted at their table, both men had combined celebrations of their birthdays.

While confetti, pomp and fun-fare have been a mainstay of their old age, the party hosted for them was probably the best they have experienced.

Courtesy of a local organisation, SPA Community Trust, a birthday party for the two centenarians was held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds.

Njovu was born on 12 May 1918 while Chisale breathed his first on 9 October 1921.

The centenarians were surprised with a big birthday display including colourful bunting and balloons.

SPA Community Trust is based in Bulawayo and is famed for celebrating the life of people aged above 65. Above all, the organisation also helps the elderly with essentials such as food and health care. It gives a helping hand, especially to those living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

So grand was the birthday party that even some high-ranking personalities could not resist the invitation.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube and Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni were there to witness the city grandpas’ celebration.

Having lived through generations, Njovu and Chisale have loads of memories during their prime when they could go to parties. The best way to remember the time on Wednesday was the appearance of The Cool Crooners band.

The musicians, whose performance serenaded the old men and evoked memories of yesteryear, brought tears to their eyes.

Njovu danced like a 16-year-old when the mellow group belted out the evergreen classic Ibhulugwe Lami.

As is common with all old folks, a tainted bill of health has not done well to the Entembeni birthday boys. Chisale suffers from dementia.

He struggled to remember things most of the time and that made it hard for the news crew to capture a glimpse of what life used to be in his hey days.

Njovu, who could have conversed with the news crew, was hyperactive and could not stay in one place long enough for a meaningful chat.

Still, that could not steal the fun of the day.

The two men’s lives were best explained by Entembeni old people’s home administrator Mrs Naomi Khumalo.

Mrs Khumalo said Njovu was born in Zambia and used to stay in Dete.

“He had two sons who died and was left with his second wife Nkosazana Ncube and other children who later died. Khulu Njovu told us he had grandchildren in South Africa but we have never seen them,” said Mrs Khumalo.

She said Njovu, who has been at Entembeni for 18 years, is hypertensive, meaning that from time to time he suffers from a high blood pressure condition which usually affects his eye sight.

Chisale, who came to Bulawayo as a young man from Malawi, was brought to Entembeni by his stepdaughter who could not afford to take care of him.

“Khulu Chisale is from Malawi. He came to Entembeni last year, he was brought by his stepdaughter who was taking care of him. When things got tough for her, she brought him to Entembeni Old People’s Home. He enjoys reading Christian books,” Mrs Khumalo said.

For Minister Ncube, having quality time with Njovu and Chisale was a moment to treasure.

She said both men were a reminder of how the country came into being.

“They play a key role in teaching our youths cultural values and preserving tradition as they are the custodians of a rich cultural heritage.

“Although their bodies may be becoming weak, they have immense experience and wisdom, if we are willing to listen and learn from them, we will realise that their importance transcends storytelling,” said Minister Ncube.

The youthful mayor said having centenarians in the city was a blessing.

“Last week we were celebrating Bulawayo Day, marking 127 years of the city’s existence as a town, so having these people in our midst shows that our history and heritage is in safe hands. It’s now up to us and our youths to tap into knowledge and wisdom that these elderly people bring to us. As a city it is our duty to take care of our elderly, even if we put them in old people’s homes, we should still take care of their needs,” said Cllr Mguni.

SPA board member, Mr Arthur Evans said it is important to support the elderly and appreciate them as there is much to learn from them.

“It was important for the centenarians to enjoy their birthdays and socialise with others as most of the time they are confined to the old people’s homes,” said Mr Evans.

“In our SPA database we have 365 whom we have divided into groups targeting the most vulnerable. We take them outside their homes to have a social life so they are not lonely and we work in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology, Ministry of Health and Child Care, Ingwebu Breweries, Bulawayo City Council and the Events Company,” he said.

Entembeni Old People’s Home board chairperson Mr Newman Sibanda said it was important for the community to take care of its elderly who are also prone to NCDs.

“We must desist from a culture of neglecting our elderly people, if we start recognising and acknowledging them then we will become the Bulawayo that we wish to have,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said with the Covid-19 pandemic, the institutionalised senior citizens live in solitude and isolation with nothing to look forward to, not even relatives and friends.

“Celebrating their birthdays is creating an environment where they see that they are still part of the community and they are family. They have a lot of stories to tell to the young generations as they have experienced the best and worst times,” he said.

Traditionally, there have not been any formal ways of celebrating a century of life in Zimbabwe as most people of that age range do not know their birthdays. According to United Nations estimates, in 2020, the number of centenarians in the world was approximately 573 000.

In other countries, people receive a gift or congratulations on their 100th birthday. In the United Kingdom the Queen sends greetings on the 100th birthday and on every birthday starting with the 105th. [email protected]