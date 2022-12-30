Caledonia declares US$0.14 quarterly dividend

Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation has declared a US$0,14 quarterly dividend to its shareholders.

In a statement on Friday, the company’s chief executive officer, Mr Mark Learmonth, said the mining house strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy, which the board adopted in 2014.

He said the board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

“Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the company’s shares,” said Mr Learmonth.

The firm has been consistent in paying dividends to shareholders.