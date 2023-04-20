Call for youths to shun drug abuse hammered at Independence gala

Trust Khosa recently in Mt Darwin

HORDES of young people in Mashonaland Central left the Independence musical concert richer with knowledge as performers and policymakers used the platform to campaign against drug and substance abuse.

The event was held at Pfura Stadium on Tuesday where Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, led the gospel against drug and substance abuse.

After setting the pace, artistes who then appeared on stage continued preaching the same message. President Mnangagwa had made the call earlier during the main celebrations held at Mt Darwin High.

Being influential figures, most of the artistes were challenged by the minister’s call and vowed to take the campaign further.

First to commit himself to the new campaign was Andy Muridzo who briefly halted his act to give fans a mini-lecture of the dangers of consuming illicit drugs. He urged young people to avoid peer pressure and bad company to win the battle against drug abuse.

Youth icon Sulumani Chimbetu was also vocal against drug abuse. The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services brand ambassador has been promoting the same campaign over the years. He also helped his cousin Tryson to seek rehabilitation for drug abuse, a move that paid well.

And at the Independence Gala, he was also challenged by Minister Mutsvangwa to step up his campaign.

Mathias Mhere followed suit while Agatha Murudzwa had to intercede in prayer as she campaigned against the new scourge.

For a change, it was refreshing as artistes took the leading role in campaigning against drug and substance abuse during the high-profile event.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) which beamed the event live nailed it as the event lived up to its billing with no technical hiccups. For the first time in ages, there were no technical hiccups, an indication that ZTN is the way to go when it comes to hosting national events.

In terms of performances, tens of thousands who attended the event were spoilt for choice as most artistes were at their usual best. The stage setup, lighting and sound were up to scratch, befitting the high-profile event.

It was a fun-filled night with a lot of talking points. Jiti singer Admire “Chief Hwenje” Sibanda proved to be the crowds’ favourite as he belted out the song Kumasero and ED Pfee sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Backed by a star-studded team of instrumentalists, among them Lighton Ngolomi, Chief Hwenje won the hearts of many who could be seen drawn closer to the stage. There were genuine fears the crowd would end up breaking the barricades, but the security personnel was up to the task.

After Chief Hwenje’s performance, Sulumani Chimbetu was next and delivered a flawless act. He appears to have hit a purple patch after putting on a vintage performance at the African Explosion gig which was headlined by Congolese star Koffi Olomide in Kadoma last weekend.

Mathias Mhere had a good day in the office as he thrilled fans with an energy-sapping performance. His stage communication and interaction with fans made him a darling of many.

Leonard Zhakata who performed after midnight also did not disappoint fans.

The only disappointment of the night was Selmor Mtukudzi who failed to win the hearts of fans. Maybe she was playing for the wrong crowd, but many expected her to easily win the fans.

Sandra Ndebele who recently marked 20 years in the game showed no signs of tiring. As energetic as ever, Sandra still maintains class and good command of the stage.

Jah Signal catered to Zimdancehall lovers while Agatha Murudzwa and Dorcas Moyo —both from Mutare — represented all female gospel artistes in Zimbabwe. The two queens of praise and worship are tried and tested performers who are not new to big crowds.

Binga-bred musician D T Bio Mudimba also performed at the event where he paraded his new dancers. Famed for the track Kujata Jata which propelled him to fame two or so years ago, the singer was at his usual best.

Not to be left out are National FM radio presenters, Kanyemba Bonzo and his sidekick Phillip Makazhu who added flair to the event. Unlike most presenters who are only firm on the airwaves, this dynamic duo is a must-have when holding events of such magnitude.

The pair simply loves their job and their combination and chemistry have made them crowd favourites wherever they perform.

Known for their confidence and timely jokes, the pair should be applauded for complementing Star FM’s most sought-after presenter, Skywalker.