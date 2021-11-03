Caps United ship out backroom staff after coach Darlington Dodo’s sacking

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CAPS United on Wednesday confirmed the departure of the remainder of their technical staff following the sacking of head coach Darlington Dodo on Tuesday.

Dodo’s backroom staff included Takura Shariwa, Joseph ‘Shabba’ Takaringofa, Witness Munkuli, development coach Stewart Murisa and fitness trainer Vincent Chabwana.

Caps said they had parted ways with the backroom staff on mutual grounds.

“Subsequent to the departure of the head coach, the club is today, 3 November 2021, announcing the departure of the rest of the technical team on mutual grounds. They have been with the club for three years and Caps United FC wishes them well in their future. A further coaching update will follow in due course,” the club said.

According to reports on Wednesday, their former player and current Harare City coach Llyod Chitembwe is leading the race to replace Dodo. – @innocentskizoe