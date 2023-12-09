CCC ready to accept poll outcome: Tshabangu

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

RECALLS kingpin and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu has said the party will accept the outcome of the by-elections as to the CCC, what was key was seeing democracy at play.

Mr Tshabangu said elections were part of a democratic process which needed to be embraced and acknowledged, especially when the process was conducted in a free and fair set up without anyone being intimidated and coerced into participating.

“To us any outcome will be accepted although everyone knows that when you go into any contest, the objective is to win but also everyone knows that in this political game, it’s either you win or lose and you must be prepared to accept especially the losing part. It’s all part of democracy,” said Mr Tshabangu in an interview last night.

He said a free a fair election whose outcome was accepted by all participants was all what those who got into the struggle before them always wanted.

“These by-elections presented an opportunity for a democracy foundation as we look forward to 2028. We are of course concerned about the reported voter apathy because we know that any voter apathy has always benefited Zanu-PF,” said Mr Tshabangu.

Mr Tshabangu caused tremors within the Zimbabwe body politic when he went on a recalling tirade after the August harmonised elections, which he said were necessitated by how his party conducted it’s selection process for the August 23 elections candidates.