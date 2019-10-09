Chan provisional squad named

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ACTING Warriors coach Joey Antipas has named a 25-member provisional squad that will compete for places in the team set to face Lesotho in the second leg of the final round of Chan qualifiers.

Zimbabwe carry what appears to be a healthy 3-1 lead heading to the October 20 match to be played in Maseru.

Highlanders forward Prince Dube scored a brace in the first leg with the other goal coming from Wellington Taderera of Black Rhinos.

There are no major changes to the provisional squad that Antipas has called and will go into camp on Sunday, October 13.

In the goalkeeping department, Harare City’s Maxwell Nyamupanedengu who was part of the pool that prepared for the first leg played in Harare last month has been dropped, with three goalkeepers, reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year Ariel Sibanda, Dynamos’ Simba Chinani and Nelson Chadya of Ngezi Platinum Stars called up.

Ngezi Platinum Stars defender Frank Mukarati replaces FC Platinum centre back Lawrence Mhlanga.

Mukarati will compete against Manica Diamonds’ Patson Jaure and Peter Muduhwa of Highlanders at central defence, with Bosso rightback McClive Phiri battling it out with Ian Nekati of ZPC Kariba.

Chicken Inn’s leftback Xolani Ndlovu and Nomore Chinyere of Hwange are the two left sided defenders that have been called for duty.

Arguably the best creative midfielder in the Zimbabwean league at present, Joel Ngodzo of Caps United who has missed out from a number of national team games due to unavailability of his passport has been included in the provisional squad.

Antipas has also called up FC Platinum defensive midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe, Ngezi’s Donald Teguru and Caps United winger Phenias Bamusi.

Dube, Obriel Chirinda of Caps United and Dynamos striker Evans Katema who just returned from an injury layoff, are the three forwards called up.

Provisional

Squad

Goalkeepers

Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Frank Mukarati (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), McClive Phiri (Highlanders), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange)

Midfielders

Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle United), Joel Ngodzo (Caps United), Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos)

Strikers

Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos) — @ZililoR