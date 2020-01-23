Chapungu back in PSL as Herentals sink

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAPUNGU United have bounced back into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after Herentals were docked three points and fined $300 000 for attempting to influence their league match against Black Rhinos on October 19, 2019.

The judgement was handed down by the PSL disciplinary committee yesterday.

The docking of three points means The Students, who had ended the season in 11th position with 41 points, now drop into 15th place with 38 points, two less than TelOne and Chapungu.

In a statement yesterday, the PSL said Herentals and their official Oliver Chirenga were found guilty of contravening Order 31.1.3 of the Castle Lager PSL Rules and Regulations which make it an offence on the part of a club where its players, officials, servants or duly authorised (expressed or implied) representatives give offer or promise, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature to anybody to influence the outcome of league matches.

The three points were forfeited in line with Articles 18(2) of the Fifa Disciplinary Code 2019.

“The fine, together with the full cost of hearing shall be paid by the club by January 31. In the event that the club does not comply with any part of this penalty, the club shall not be allowed to participate in any football or football related activities for the next 10 years,” said the PSL in a statement by media officer Kudzai Bare.

It said the owners of the club must also show cause why the same penalty should not be imposed on them.

Chirenga, who was charged for contravening Order 31.2.2 of the Premiership Rules and Regulations, was slapped with a $20 000 fine and banned from any football related activities for 10 years.

During the same period, he shall not be allowed to watch local football or be near any football stadium in Zimbabwe.

Chirenga is expected to pay the fine by January 31.

Former Black Rhinos manager Gift Kamuriwo was banned from participating in any football related activity for a period of three years from January 1, 2020.

“One year of this period is suspended on condition that the accused pays a fine of $10 000 and during this period, he shall not be allowed to watch or be near any football stadium in Zimbabwe,” reads the judgment.

Kamuriwo was found guilty of breaching Order 31.2.3 of the Premiership Rules and Regulations.