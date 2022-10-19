Chevs, Windies meet on big stage

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE resume their rivalry in the shortest format of the game with the West Indies after almost a decade when the two clash in an International Cricket Council Men’s T20 Group B encounter at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia today.

The Chevrons and the Windies have not met in T20 cricket since March 2013 when Zimbabwe toured the West Indies. On that occasion, West Indies triumphed 2-0 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

Skipper Craig Ervine is the only survivor from the last meeting between the two teams.

Zimbabwe are fired up after marking their return to the World Cup with a victory by 31 runs over Ireland on Monday. Sikandar Raza laid the foundation for the win with 82 off 48 deliveries, the highest score by a Zimbabwean batsman at the T20 World Cup before the bowlers did the job. Raza has the highest individual score in the tournament so far.

On the contrary, West Indies find themselves in a tricky situation following a 42-run loss to Scotland and if they get beaten by Zimbabwe today, the two-time winners of the T20 World Cup will fail to progress to the Super 12.

As the only team that has won the tournament twice, having been crowned champions in 2012 and 2016, West Indies are desperate to win this match in a bid to stay alive for Super 12 qualification and avoiding themselves a lot of humiliation. Zimbabwe are well positioned to beat West Indies and virtually book a Super 12 berth. Playing a T20 World Cup after six years, making to the second round would be quite an achievement for Zimbabwe. Looking at the team’s recent performance in this format of the game, Zimbabwe’s qualification for the second round is something that is hugely anticipated.

Under Dave Houghton who was only appointed in June, Zimbabwe have over the months been playing an unbelievable brand of cricket, with the players showing a lot of self-belief coupled with a desire to win every time they take to the field.

Raza has been at the centre of that resurgence with five half centuries in his last nine innings. He will be the key once again and will be hoping the rest of the batsmen do come to the party. On Monday, Wessly Madhevere was the second highest run contributor with 22 runs while Luke Jongwe chipped in with a valuable 20 off just 10 deliveries. Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl are all capable of delivering with the bat.

Blessing Muzarabani, who picked up three wickets for 23 runs will once again be expected to spearhead Zimbabwe’s bowling attack. Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava should also carry on from where they left against Ireland. Zimbabwe and West Indies have only met three times in Twenty20 Internationals, all those meetings in the Caribbean. West Indies hold a 2-1 advantage in those three meetings, with the only time that Zimbabwe won being February 28 when their spin bowlers helped them hold off West Indies by 26 runs at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

The last group match for Zimbabwe is against Scotland on Friday and by the time they face the Scots, the Chevrons would hope to be under less pressure if they do the job against the Windies today. — Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29