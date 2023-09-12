  • Today Tue, 12 Sep 2023

Chibuku super cup quarter final draw

Online Writer

 The draw for the Chibuku Super Cup Quarter Finals has been concluded with two blockbuster ties set to headline fixtures.

 FC Platinum will square off with Dynamos while Highlanders will play CAPS United in the two big quarterfinal fixtures.

 The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s premier knock-out competition with the winner guaranteed a ticket to the Caf Confederations Cup Competition.

 Fixtures

 Herentals v Ngezi Platinum

 FC Platinum v Dynamos

 Highlanders FC v CAPS United FC

 Chicken INN FC v Black Rhinos

