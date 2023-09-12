Chibuku super cup quarter final draw

Online Writer

The draw for the Chibuku Super Cup Quarter Finals has been concluded with two blockbuster ties set to headline fixtures.

FC Platinum will square off with Dynamos while Highlanders will play CAPS United in the two big quarterfinal fixtures.

The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s premier knock-out competition with the winner guaranteed a ticket to the Caf Confederations Cup Competition.

Fixtures

Herentals v Ngezi Platinum

FC Platinum v Dynamos

Highlanders FC v CAPS United FC

Chicken INN FC v Black Rhinos