Chibuku super cup quarter final draw
Online Writer
The draw for the Chibuku Super Cup Quarter Finals has been concluded with two blockbuster ties set to headline fixtures.
FC Platinum will square off with Dynamos while Highlanders will play CAPS United in the two big quarterfinal fixtures.
The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s premier knock-out competition with the winner guaranteed a ticket to the Caf Confederations Cup Competition.
Fixtures
Herentals v Ngezi Platinum
FC Platinum v Dynamos
Highlanders FC v CAPS United FC
Chicken INN FC v Black Rhinos
