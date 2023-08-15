Chibuku’s first ever!… Big guns remain unshakable

Lawrence Moyo, Head Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE Chibuku Super Cup will have the country’s six biggest teams by followers and riches in the quarter-final draw for the FIRST TIME in the history of the tournament.

It will be the first time since the inaugural tournament in 2014 that Dynamos, Highlanders, Caps United, Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum will be in the hat for the quarter-final draw after contrasting first round successes at the weekend.

Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United account for the most football followers in the country and are also the top-flight league’s oldest clubs.

Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum are the cash-rich trio of the Premiership.

League champions FC Platinum had the most comfortable opening round as they walloped Yadah 4-0 at Mandava while Highlanders eliminated neighbours and holders, Bulawayo Chiefs 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Caps United

Former Cup Kings, Caps United have NOT won the Chibuku Super Cup yet.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges beat Hwange 1-0 at Bata in Gweru on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup for the first time since 2018 – a four-season spell.

Of the eight previous tournaments since 2014, Caps United have the most first round eliminations (5) having been eliminated in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022. There was no football in the country in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2015, Caps United were sent packing by ZPC Kariba 4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time while in 2016 they lost 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time against Tsholotsho and in 2019 they suffered another penalty shootout loss, going down 7-6 after a goalless draw with Harare City.

The 2021 tournament was in a mini-league format for the first round with the top two teams progressing after a 10-game round-robin series and CAPS United could only finish third after just two wins, six draws and two defeats.

Chitembwe’s men fell 1-0 to Black Rhinos last year.

Dynamos

Genesis Mangombe’s charges edged Simba Bhora 1-0 at Barbourfields on Saturday as he began his interim role at the club following the departure of Herbert Maruwa.

Dynamos are yet to win the Chibuku Super Cup and the closest they got was being runners-up in 2015 when they lost 2-1 to Harare City.

They failed to reach the quarter-finals in THREE tournaments, suffering first round exits in the inaugural tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

In 2014 Dynamos were eliminated by Rhinos via a 1-0 defeat in the first round while in 2016 they lost 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw with How Mine and in 2019 they were bundled out by a solitary goal by bitter rivals, Highlanders.

Highlanders

On Sunday, Highlanders beat neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs 6-5 on penalties after an eventful 2-2 draw in normal time.

Champions in 2019 after beating Ngezi Platinum 1-0, Highlanders have been eliminated in the first round on two occasions in 2015 and 2017.

In 2015 Highlanders were beaten in the first round, 4-3 on penalties by How Mine following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. In 2017, Highlanders lost 2-1 in the first round against eventual winners Harare City.

Chicken Inn

Chicken Inn beat newcomers, Green Fuel 1-0 at Luveve on Saturday.

The Gamecocks have NOT won the Chibuku Super Cup and were ousted in the first round in the inaugural tournament in 2014 and 2019. In 2014 they got off to a disappointing start, losing 1-0 against How Mine while in 2019 they lost 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Manica Diamonds.

FC Platinum

Champions in 2014 when they overcame Harare City and 2021 after beating Ngezi Platinum 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw, FC Platinum have been eliminated from the first round on two of the eight tournaments -2017 and 2018.

In 2017, FC Platinum were booted out by Chapungu (0-1) in the first round and then in 2018 they lost to the airmen again, this time 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Ngezi Platinum

Ngezi Platinum won 2-1 against Triangle at Baobab to progress beyond the first hurdle.

Champions in 2016 and losing finalists in 2019 and 2021, Ngezi Platinum suffered back-to-back first round exits in 2017 and 2018. In 2017 they fell 1-0 to CAPS United and the following year they lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock with Herentals in regulation time.