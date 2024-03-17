Chiefs, Bosso share spoils

Bulawayo Chiefs 1–1 Highlanders

Brandon Moyo at Barbourfields Stadium

TWO late first half goals from Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs were all there was in a Bulawayo derby match pitting the two teams at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso were the first to find the back of the net, four minutes before the end of the first half and moments later, Amakhosi Amahle responded off the spotkick in an exhilarating derby match that lived up to expectations.

The two goals came off the boot of Lynoth Chikuhwa for Bosso and Never Rauzhi for Amakhosi.

However, Highlanders would feel they should have won the game but a brilliant showing from the Chiefs shotstopper, Prosper Matutu made sure that the two teams collect a point apiece.

Highlanders’ set piece specialist, Andrew Mbeba sent in a brilliant curling freekick which Peter Muduhwa managed to connect with the head but an alert Matutu was equal to the task, punching the central defender’s effort off for a cornerkick which Bosso wasted.

Matutu was brought back to action again in 39th minute and forced to make a double save. He first punched off Chikuhwa’s headed effort from the near post off an Andrew Mbeba freekick before going on to deny the latter from close range.

A couple of minutes later, Chikuhwa would go on to score his first goal of the season with a tap in from a corner kick to put Bosso in front.

The celebration was shot lived for Highlanders as a couple of minutes later, Mckinnon Mushore brought down Never Rauzhi inside the box and the referee of the day pointed to the spot.

Rauzhi stepped up to the task himself and made no mistake from 12 yards out. The two sides went into the half time break tied at one all and the match would go on to end like that.

None of the two sides managed to create any clear cut chances in the second stanza and had to share the spoils.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Prosper Matutu (gk), Cephas Musikavanhu, Emmanuel Chikwende, Xolisani Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube, Panashe Shoko, Malvin Sithole (Bukhosi Sibanda 67th minutes), Never Rauzhi, Malvern Hativagoni, Nkosiyabo Masilele (Mpilwenhle Dube 67th minute), Jameson Masaza

Highlanders:

Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira (Brian Mlotshwa 80th minutes), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Calvin Chigonero 46th minutes), Mckinnon Mushore (Marvin Sibanda 75th minutes), Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore (Godfrey Makaruse 46th minutes), Peter Muduhwa, Reason Sibanda (Honest Mhlanga 52nd minutes), Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube. – @brandon_malvin