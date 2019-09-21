Chiefs in desperate need of wins

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs are targeting at least three consecutive wins to climb out of the muddy relegation waters and survive the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League axe.

Chiefs are second from the bottom of the league table and took their points’ tally to 21 from 22 games after beating log anchors, Yadah, 2-0 in Harare.

This result gave the undisputed “Twitter Kings” of Zimbabwean football a glimmer of hope in their survival battle.

Four points separate Chiefs and 14th placed Harare City, who lost 0-1 to Caps United on Wednesday. Chiefs’ coach Thulani Sibanda believes three wins on the trot will catapult them out of the relegation zone.

“We still believe that we can get out of the relegation zone and after collecting four points in our last two games, I think if we get three consecutive wins then we will find ourselves in a better position.

“We’re left with tricky games and to be honest, competition is stiff compared to last year judging by the points,” said Sibanda.

“An indepth analysis of the log shows clearly that no one in the bottom half is safe. This gives us the will and desire to fight because survival chances are there. All we need is consistency,” he said.

Chiefs play Highlanders, who are just a point above relegation, next Wednesday. Bosso are on 24 points, one ahead of TelOne, who occupy the last relegation slot in 15th place. Last season Chiefs beat Highlanders 1-0 in the first-leg before losing the reverse tie 3-2.

Chiefs went on to claim the “giant killers” tag last season after flooring Bosso, champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn.

The Twitter Kings’ last 12 games also include ties against traditional giants; Dynamos (away) who they beat 2-0 in the first leg, Ngezi Platinum Stars (away), FC Platinum in Zvishavane, Chicken Inn and another encounter against Bosso.

They will also face Harare City (home), Triangle United (home), Mushowani Stars (home), Hwange (home), Manica Diamonds (away) and then end the season with a home game against Herentals.

Results

Wednesday: Harare City 0-1 Caps United, Yadah 0-2 Bulawayo