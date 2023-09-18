Chitungwiza elects mayor

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Councillor Lovemore Maiko of Ward 7 has been elected mayor of Chitungwiza and his deputy will be Cllrr Jerita Mutingwende of Ward 12.

The Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tafadzwa Muguti directed the elections.

A total of 33 councillors were elected of which 25 are Ward councillors and eight got through as proportional representatives.

