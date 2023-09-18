Councillor Mafuta elected Beitbridge Mayor

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge bureau

Ward 1 councillor, Mr Peter Pirato Mafuta, has been elected Mayor of Beitbridge town unopposed. He takes over from the outgoing mayor, Cllr Munyaradzi Chitsunge.

He will be deputised by Ward 6 councillor John Manatsa, who takes over from outgoing councillor Agness Tore who represented the same ward in 2018