Councillor Mafuta elected Beitbridge Mayor
Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge bureau
Ward 1 councillor, Mr Peter Pirato Mafuta, has been elected Mayor of Beitbridge town unopposed. He takes over from the outgoing mayor, Cllr Munyaradzi Chitsunge.
He will be deputised by Ward 6 councillor John Manatsa, who takes over from outgoing councillor Agness Tore who represented the same ward in 2018
