Chris Mhlanga: The story of a footballer kicked off the national team for being drunk

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL legend Chris “Zvidobi” Mhlanga recalls how he was kicked out of the national team camp back in 1969, owing to indiscipline and feels his story could be a lesson for the younger generation.

Mhlanga was part of the Rhodesian side that was to play against Australia for a slot at the World Cup that was hosted by Brazil. But, he did not make the trip to Australia, as he was chucked out of the training camp.

Rhodesia went on to lose the game one nil.

Mhlanga feels he could have done better, had he been part of the squad.

“I have no doubt l could have made an impact in that match,” he said.

“I still believe the coach missed me in that game. There were players who would make me drink alcohol so that l would not shine.

What led to me being kicked out was sneaking out of camp for what was supposed to be a few drinks but that was not the case as l had plenty of drinks. I was with some players but they went back to camp and l was caught and chucked out.”

Speaking from experience, Mhlanga said young players must desist from taking alcohol and learn to be morally upright.

“I believe that should be a lesson to the players today. They should focus on playing football and making a career out of it while staying away from drugs and all these other negative deeds,” he said.

Mhlanga played for Nimfa Rovers, Dynamos, Rufaro Rovers, Highlanders and Eastlands as a striker.

He was so good that many describe his play in front of goal as deadly.

Also, the yesteryear star was talented in unleashing long-distance volleys that left many great goalkeepers like Ananias Dube, Booker Muchenu and William Chirwa clutching thin air. At one time, sport journalists compared his volleys to those of Bobby Charlton, the English football hero who was part of the 1966 World Cup winning side.

Mhlanga is one of the pioneers of the Bulawayo Social Soccer League (BSSL), which celebrated 39 years of existence during the heroes holidays.

“I am thrilled, to be honest. It is pleasing that the project has lived this long and grown over the years to help.

“When I came up with this idea, l sat down and thought of players who really catered for us when we were done playing professional football.

“I then had a sit down with John Nyumbu and Isaac Banda and we decided to start this league which l believe is impacting the community positively. We started off with around eight teams back in the day but now we have about 60 teams which is great,” said Mhlanga.

