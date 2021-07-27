Christian Soldiers bring new twist to gospel music

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

Bulawayo has for years been known as the country’s largest talent pool for the entertainment industry.

The city has produced sensational talent in the likes of Solomon Skuza, Lovemore Majaivana, Cont Mhlanga, Raisedon Baya, The Cool Crooners, Sandra Ndebele, Pathisa Nyathi, Albert Nyathi and the late Beatar Mangethe.

The 2000s era has its own stars in the form of the late Cal Vin, Asaph, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Nceku, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Berita and Gigi Lamayne among others.

The city is truly endowed with talent and dynamic duo, The Christian Soldiers want to make their contribution by churning out quality gospel music.

The pair released their debut single titled Mabhanan’ana on Khulumani FM a fortnight ago and are already working on a singles collection expected to be out in the coming few weeks.

The group is bringing a new twist to gospel music in many aspects ranging from content to delivery. Listening to their debut single, one is assured that the city is in for a treat and that the gospel music scene will never be the same again.

Established in 2020, the duo comprises Prince Farai Sibanda (24) and Sean Banda (21) who are signed under TRB Music in Mpopoma, Bulawayo. The two young men are multilingual and that allows them to create content that reaches a larger audience. The icing on the cake is that they are fusing gospel with dancehall. Not only is this interesting but it also appeals to their peers popularly referred to as ghetto youths.

Speaking on their projects and aspirations, Prince Farai said: “Our major aim is to spread the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ, not only in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe but also to the rest of the world. Times have changed and in order to reach the masses, we need to be relevant hence this fusion with dancehall”.

On what people should expect from them Sean B responded: “Fireworks! People should expect first, the Word of God undiluted. We’re on a mission and the next single that’s dropping this coming week is titled Ndoenda Mberi”. — @eMKlass_49.