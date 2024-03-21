Cimas donates US$13 000 to Cancer Association of Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ)) got a shot in the arm when Cimas Medical Aid donated more than US$13 000 to help patients who cannot afford treatment.

Proceeds were raised from the annual iGo half marathon powered by Cimas, held in November last year in Harare and Bulawayo, where 1 422 athletes participated.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Cimas Chief Marketing Officer Tatenda Madzikanda said the donation exemplifies the group’s commitment to positively improving the well-being of individuals in the communities it serves.

“We are now a family with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, and we will continue to support you. As promised, we are handing over to you all the proceeds that we raised (US$13 753) from the iGo half marathon. We are grateful to our key partners Pick n Pay and Zimpure who partnered with us in making the event a success,” he said.

“During last year’s iGo Half Marathon held in November, Cimas anticipated having 1 000 runners for both Harare and Bulawayo, but the event was oversubscribed, resulting in 1 422 runners participating and raising US$13 753.”

CAZ general manager Mr Junior Mavu, who received the donation said the funds will go a long way in supporting cancer patients and their families.

“Our heartfelt thanks to Cimas for supporting us and the cause because you have always done it year in, year out. For us to be able to do what we do, it is because of such support. This donation will go a long way in helping cancer patients and their families. Cancer treatments and drugs are expensive and not every patient is on medical aid or health insurance, so for those who are not on medical aid, treatment becomes very difficult, and this is where we chip in, but because of the high numbers, we are not able to help everyone as desired,” said Mr Mavu.

This year’s edition of the iGo Half Marathon is expected to attract 2 000 runners from both Harare and Bulawayo.

The half-marathon also raises awareness about men’s health and wellness, promoting a sense of companionship and solidarity with all men battling prostate and testicular cancer.