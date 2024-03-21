Chief Mtshane Khumalo honoured as Second Republic commemorates Battle of Pupu

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

CHIEF Mtshane Khumalo today said he runs out of words when he thinks about the honour that the Second Republic has bestowed on his great grandfather General Mtshane Khumalo.

Gen Mtshane Khumalo led King Lobengula’s amabutho to a morale-sapping victory against colonial whites at what has become known as the Battle of Pupu in Lupane.

The Ndebele warriors defeated forces armed with superior weapons and prevented the capture of their King by Allan Wilson’s men.

The battle has been pinpointed as one of the precursors to the Liberation war that culminated in the country’s Independence.

For his part in the battle, the Second Republic posthumously awarded Genera Mtshane Khumalo National Hero Status.

The county has built a monument at the site to correct a false narrative by the settlers which sought to portray colonialists as winners in the battle.

President Mnangagwa officially commissioned the Pupu Battle Memorial Site today.

Speaking at the ceremony, an emotional Chief Mtshane said: “I’m humbled and I’m even struggling to stand on the honour that has been given to my great grandfather Gen Mtshane Khumalo.”

He narrated how Ndebele warriors fought running battles on foot while being pursued by mercenaries riding horses.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for being part of the commissioning ceremony.

Chief Mtshane said President Mnangagwa has spearheaded several development projects in Matabeleland North since he took power.

“We are grateful that you have committed to providing food security in the country. We are pleased to learn that the Government will complete the construction of Lake Gwayi Shangani, it will come in handy to most communities as the country is facing one of the worst droughts ever experienced,” he said.