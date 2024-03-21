President Mnangagwa sets history straight following the commissioning of the Pupu Battlefield memorial Site

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today commissioned the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site in Lupane and toured the national monuments which document events that led to the battle in which the Ndebele warriors routed settled whites led by Major Allan Wilson.

The President was welcomed by thunderous applause by a huge crowd.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo delivered opening remarks.

He said President Mnangagwa is the only leader who thought of honouring forefathers by establishing the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site.

Minister Moyo said he is hopeful that the monument will attract tourists from across the world.

He expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for spearheading development projects in Matabeleland North.

Minister Moyo said the monument is a memory of how the indigenous people fought and resisted colonialism.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe took to the podium and said the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site commissioning is important in addressing historic distortions.

He said he was not qualified to authoritatively speak on events leading to the Pupu Battle and invited renowned historian Mr Pathisa Nyathi to narrate the account.

Mr Nyathi chronicled the events that colonial history had buried for more than a century, saying King Lobengula was saved by spiritual forces.

He narrated how whites provoked war as they believed that there was plenty of gold in the Matabeleland region, hence they were determined to occupy it.

He said sudden rain saved King Lobengula but the rain was not natural as it was supernaturally brewed by King Lobengula’s Inyanga Chief Dakamela, and it rained through the night.

Minister Kazembe then called on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga to address the gathering and introduce President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa people who do not know their history are like trees without roots.

Under the Second Republic, my Government has taken a position to tell the history of Zimbabwe collectively and this has seen the recognition of heroes and heroines of the country.

He said the mounting of Mbuya Nehanda and naming of Government buildings after heroes and heroines is part of Government efforts to honour all the heroes of the country.

“Our forefathers planted revolutionary seeds which ignited the liberation struggle. Under the Second Republic, we shall never allow a misrepresentation of our heritage and look down upon the sacrifices made by our forefathers in fighting for the liberation of the country.”

“We collectively have a duty to tell the history of all our departed heroes. We all know that our independence, freedom and democracy was achieved through pain,” he said

The President said the gathering at Pupu is a demonstration of the Second Republic to tell the country’s true history.

He said there were several battles fought by the Ndebele warriors in the country at Shanhani Battle they fought a very serious battle and at Shangani Battle, they fought until the river was filled with blood.

“The Shangani Battle proved that the British had no right to rule this country. Major Forbes had 290 men, he and Major Allan Wilson were given instructions to capture and kill King Lobengula.

“The British unit suffered humiliating defeats at the Pupu Shangani Battle so they tried to honour them. First they took the bones of massacred white soldiers to Great Zimbabwe and later on to Matopos. We must honour and respect the Imbizo regiment under Gen Mtshane Khumalo,” said the President.

He said the time had come to correct the country’s history.

“The Imbizo Regiment was never defeated but it defeated whites. In 1920, the whites reserved December 4 as a public holiday claiming they conquered the Ndebele yet they were conquered.”

It is our duty as the Second Republic to honour the history of our forefathers and I command Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and his team to do a lot of research so that we properly document our forefathers,” said President Mnangagwa.

“In conclusion, I call on the local community to look after this national monument. This monument is for us together it will benefit current and future generations.”

He declared Pupu National Monument officially commissioned.