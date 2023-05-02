Clement Magwaza invades Mat North

Leonard Ncube

SOUTH Africa based Tshibilika/Rhumba musician Clement Magwaza and his band Macrey Super Sounds have lined up a series of shows in Matabeleland North dubbed Falls Road Invasion.

Born Clement Ncube in Empandeni, Magwaza last held a show in Matabeleland North years back and is promising fans a memorable experience with a fusion of old a new hits.

The Kokotsha hit maker was in Lupane on Monday night where he played at Wisewaters Bar and is expected to have another show at Cross Mabale Elangeni Bar tonight.

On Wednesday he will play at Jambanaye Club at Cross Dete before Chisuma on Thursday.

Chinotimba Beerhall will be the venue for the show on Friday and Hwange Colliery Club will be the last in the line-up on Saturday.

Magwaza is being supported by Mado Madombi from Botswana, Pah Magwaza and some DJs.

Band manager Thabiso Ndlovu said the Falls Road Invasion is by public demand.

“It’s been long since he last held shows in that region and fans have been calling nonstop wanting Magwaza to come do the shows. Clement Magwaza’s fans are all over so we realised that doing one show will not meet the demands of the people, which is why we have six shows lined up,” said Ndlovu.

He said the Istambo Sami hitmaker sometimes gets too overwhelmed in South Africa and cannot do shows everywhere, but whenever he gets an opportunity, he tries to quench his fans’ thirst.

“This is not the first time he is having shows in this area. What he promises the fans is new music, a new look, but still with good old Clement Magwaza high energetic performances,” said Ndlovu.

Magwaza has 14 albums.

