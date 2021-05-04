Clothing label, Fresh Map entices artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

CLOTHING label Freshmap has introduced new packages in a bid to entice the local market and broaden business on the back of dropping revenue due to Covid-19.

The label that is donned by celebrities, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Zinjaziyaluma, has made inroads in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia and overseas.

Freshmap founder and designer, Bhaker Golide, speaking from his SA base said artistes should make use of their promotion as their apparel has been discounted.

“As from May 1, we’ll be offering discounts to loyal customers. It can be either our tracksuit, jumpsuit, jacket and other products with the Freshmap apparel,” said Bhaker Golide.

He added that local artistes should take the opportunity of tapping into his clothing stable as it will give them the finer look they yearn for and deserve. – @mthabisi_mthire