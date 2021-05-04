Mzoe 7’s hunger for success paying off

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Musician-cum-dancer Mzoe 7 has undisputedly levelled up at a time that the arts sector has been partially closed.

Last year, he successfully pulled off an Amapiano banger in the form of hit, Asambeni that won him a number of accolades. Now he has followed up that track with Umjolo The Pandemic that is promising to change the game.

The track that was launched this past Friday at an exclusive event at Ster-Kinekor in Bulawayo, saw Mzoe 7 displaying his hunger for success with the way he staged the event and his song’s lyrical prowess.

The visuals of the song that were shot by Keaitse Films also set Mzoe 7 apart from the rest justifying his recent BAA and Zima award recognitions.

Umjolo The Pandemic could not have come at a better time as it depicts how people are being caught up in deadly and toxic relationships.

Commenting on the launch, Mzoe 7 said: “It was a success. The people loved it and showed me love. I did things differently and want to thank the corporate world for coming through.”

Fans of the musician also gave him a thumbs up for his mature work.

Prevail Pnqox posted on YouTube: “On behalf of all the Bulawayo people in the Diaspora, I approve. Standard!”

Thobekile Maphosa commented: “I see another award knocking.” – @mthabisi_mthire