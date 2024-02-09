Comedians to roast Sandy and anyone else in sight

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, Bulawayo Ward 20 councillor and musician, will face a barrage of jokes and insults from a panel of comedians at a comedy roast organised by Umahlekisa Entertainment on February 17 at Rainbow Hotel. The event, which will be a tables and cocktail affair, will have no mercy for anyone in the audience, as the roast master and the panel will target anyone who is not dressed to kill or behaves inappropriately.

The roast master will be Umahlekisa Entertainment’s director Ntando van Moyo, who said the event will be a hilarious and brutal affair that will celebrate Ndebele-Sibindi’s recent wins and roast her for her flaws. He said the event will not be a normal stand-up comedy gig, but a high-class occasion where everyone is fair game.

“This event will be a tables and cocktail affair and you know what that means. It means that members of the public must dress up for the occasion as we won’t hold back on comic punches. This is not your normal stand-up comedy gig but the ambience prevalent will be of a high calibre.

“Sandra might be the centre of attention but anyone can and will be roasted if there’s a need. We want to celebrate her recent wins and push the #RoastOfSandraNdebele narrative. We urge comedy lovers to dress to the occasion and behave appropriately to avoid being roasted as well.” he said.

The roast panel will include celebrity chef and comic Carl Joshua Ncube, arts blogger Kudakwashe Takundwa, radio personalities Babongile Skhonjwa and Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda, and poetess Sithandazile Dube. They will unleash their comic skills and wit on Ndebele-Sibindi and anyone else who catches their eye.

The comedy roast will follow Ndebele-Sibindi’s receipt of a brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicle from Sir Wicknell Chivhayo as a gift.

Moyo said tickets are selling fast and preparations are at an advanced stage.

“We are prepared to host this roast and general tickets are selling fast. They are almost running out and the ones for corporate tables as well are moving as we are still taking bookings so that people enjoy food and drink while laughing their lungs out,” he said.

Umahlekisa Entertainment has hosted comedy roasts before, featuring the late rapper Cal Vin and Victoria-Falls based singer Novuyo Seagirl. -@MbuleloMpofu