Africanvas, Rural BnB collaborate to introduce glamping in Zimbabwe

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE-based company Africanvas, known for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and installing high-quality canvas tents, has joined forces with Carl Joshua Ncube’s Rural BnB to introduce glamping facilities in the country.

Glamping, a popular trend in the tourism industry, combines the freedom and adventure of camping with the comfort and luxury of a cottage holiday.

A social media post by Africanvas announced the strategic partnership: “We are excited to announce to you our strategic partnership with Rural BnB, an innovative rural accommodation bookings platform. The strategic partnership is to propel Zimbabwe’s rural tourism sector forward through the introduction of glamping facilities.”

Rural BnB, founded by Ncube, is an online platform that connects travellers with unique and authentic accommodation options in Zimbabwe’s rural areas.

The company is dedicated to promoting rural tourism and empowering rural communities.

As part of the collaboration, Africanvas will produce high-quality glamping tents specifically designed for the Zimbabwean market.

These tents will be rented out at events and used to create glamping experiences in picturesque rural destinations across the country, leveraging Rural BnB’s extensive network.

Moreover, the partnership aims to foster ecotourism principles by co-creating innovative tent designs that prioritise sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Pias Onyimo, CEO of Africanvas, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Rural BnB to introduce glamping to the Zimbabwean tourism landscape. Glamping offers a unique opportunity for travellers to experience the beauty of our rural areas in style and comfort, while also supporting local communities.

“This partnership allows us to showcase the expertise of Africanvas in creating exceptional canvas tents while contributing to the growth of a sustainable and responsible tourism industry.”

Ncube echoed Onyimo’s sentiments, emphasising the significance of this collaboration for rural tourism in Zimbabwe.

“This partnership is a game-changer for rural tourism in Zimbabwe. Glamping provides a much-needed boost to accommodation options in our stunning rural destinations. With Africanvas’ expertise in tent-making, we are confident that we can offer unforgettable glamping experiences that will leave a positive impact on local communities and the environment.

“We are excited to see this innovative collaboration unfold and contribute to the overall growth of Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.”

Also known as a celebrity chef and comedian, Ncube has long served as a cultural ambassador for Zimbabwe. Through his performances and culinary skills, he has showcased the richness of Zimbabwe’s culture and cuisines in various countries.

With the introduction of glamping facilities through the partnership between Africanvas and Rural BnB, tourists and locals alike can look forward to experiencing the beauty of Zimbabwe’s rural areas in a new and luxurious way.

This initiative not only enhances the country’s tourism offerings but also promotes sustainable and responsible travel while supporting rural communities.