Comesa Business Council appoints new CEO

Business Reporter

THE Comesa Business Council (CBC) board and management have announced the appointment of Mr Teddy Yagambaram Soobramanien as the new chief executive officer with effect from 01 November 2022.

In a press release this week, the CBC said Mr Soobramanien brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and leadership qualities to steer the specialised private sector driven organisation into the future.

He has over 25 years of international experience in trade negotiations, policy implementation, business development and organisational management.

“Building on our accomplishments thus far, we hope to hone our strategic direction, grow our membership base, strengthen our partnerships, and scale our programs towards advancing the private sector development agenda in the COMESA region under his leadership,” said the organisation.

“Teddy has held several leading positions at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the United Nations (UN), International Trade Centre (ITC), the Commonwealth, the UK Government, the African, Caribbean and Pacific States – European Union (ACP-EU) TradeCom Facility, the private sector and the Mauritius Mission to the UN in Geneva.”

He holds a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) from Robert Gordon University, United Kingdom, a BSc (Hons) Degree in Economics from the University of Mauritius, a Diploma in Trade Policy from the WTO and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in International Trade Law at the University of Reading, UK.