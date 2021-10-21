COMMENT: Hats off to the Govt for recognising San community

THE San people live in their own world, far removed from the rest of us.

Technically, most of them didn’t exist as they did not have birth certificates or identity documents. Because they lack identity documents they can’t access many services, including health. Because of the same reason, they can’t vote.

Also, a clear majority of them don’t go to school. Even if they wanted to, the education system is not designed with them in mind. There are no schools in their area or qualified teachers who can speak their language to be able to effectively teach them. Because they are uneducated, they can’t secure formal jobs, only menial ones. The isolation means the San live in extreme poverty.

That state of affairs is sad indeed but redress is on its way.

A few months ago, President Mnangagwa sent a team of ministers to meet the San people, hear their concerns and how they wanted them to be resolved. Shortly after that, officials were deployed to Tsholotsho to issue the people with birth certificates and identity documents. More than 5 000 people benefited. That was the first and very important step towards the integration of that community into the rest of the country.

The next step that the Government is taking will be to fund the building of a primary and secondary school in that community. In addition, the Government has set a quota for the San people to join the security services.

Briefing the media after Cabinet on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government has set in motion a number of projects to benefit the San, also known as the Tjawo.

“Projects so far identified by line ministries to improve the livelihoods of the Tjawo communities include goat rearing, market gardening and dam scooping,” she said.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has since met with the Tsholotsho Rural District Council to identify possible sites on which to build primary and secondary schools. Treasury will fund the construction of two primary and secondary schools for the Tjawo, out of the 50 schools which it has undertaken to finance.”

She added:

“While the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Defence Forces have already completed recruitment for the current year, they have undertaken to recruit from the San communities in the forthcoming recruitment cycle.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has recently flighted advertisements which they have shared with the Tjawo communities, and a quota has been reserved for them.”

It has taken so long for this to happen but we commend the Second Republic for taking these deliberate measures to demonstrate that it is in office to serve everyone, not leaving anyone behind.

We are glad too that the Government is funding the building of the two schools. We are talking here about a people who had been ignored by everyone for so long.

It was to be deeply unfortunate, neglectful if the Government had, for example, left this pioneering work to a donor or non-governmental organisation (NGO).

It has to be stated and stated categorically that it is the sole responsibility of a government worth its salt to take care of its most marginalised; of the poorest of its poor. What the Government has set out to do in this respect sends a powerful message that we have a government that cares, knows its responsibilities and delivers on them.

In addition to the building of schools, Minister Mutsvangwa mentioned market gardening, goat rearing and water provision as other activities lined up for the San. We want the Government to fund these too. NGOs can follow later if they so wish.

Regarding the recruitment quota into the security services, we note that it is likely to be challenging for most of the San to benefit given that not many of them have been in school to have the certificates for them to qualify for enlistment.

Bearing that in mind, it would be desirable for authorities to work out ways through which the people can join the civil service even if they don’t have credentials.

A special window can be created for those picked for civil service to do their Grade Seven or Ordinary Level as they train to be soldiers, police or prison officers.

The San are a special people, isolated for too long, thus need special treatment championed by the Government for them to live comfortably like all of us.