COMMENT: Investigate unscrupulous school administrators

RELEVANT authorities should investigate some unscrupulous school administrators colluding with uniform manufacturers to milk money off desperate parents.

With schools opening today, some parents have lamented the hike in the prices of school uniforms which they said are beyond their reach.

Over the years, some schools have required parents to only buy uniforms from selected suppliers with strong suspicions that the chosen ones are linked to some school administrators if not fronts.

Because of the limitations of choice, parents are now forced to part with large amounts of money paying the designated suppliers for uniforms.

This trend has been allowed to go on for too long without investigations and organisations like the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission need to look closely into this issue and save parents from these cabals.

In a story we carried yesterday, a parent from Gweru urged Government to rein in retailers whom they accuse of profiteering.

“Schools closed for less than a month and we now want to prepare for back to school and the prices of commodities have gone up. I have a child going for Form 5 and the prices are shocking to say the least.

“A pair of trousers is going for US$12, shoes US$25, a blazer US$75 which I find very absurd,” said Mrs Marian Ncube from Mkoba 6 suburb.

For those parents still allowed to seek the services of tailors, the burden is better although the tailors would still peg their prices against the charges by retailers.

Mr Clemency Tigere said he was forced to go to tailors who have also sprouted in town but said the price difference is also not that huge.

“With the backyard tailors one can negotiate. I bought a shirt for US$18 imagine. I earn in local currency and I am forced to go to the black market to buy the United States dollars they want.

“I have three children in secondary school, and I am a civil servant. I need at least 20 000 RTGS per child for fees and over US$150 for school uniforms, grocery and stationery. It is really hard for me,” he said.

Parents are facing serious strain from the effects of Covid-19 and should not be subjected to further stress by selfish retailers working hand in glove with some school administrators.

It is high time such individuals be investigated and their actions exposed and where there is sufficient evidence of corruption, arrests should be made.