COMMENT: Kamativi Tin Mine: A gift that keeps on giving

Nestled in Matabeleland North Province, Kamativi Tin Mine holds a rich history and intriguing allure. The former tin mine that closed in 1994 when international prices of tin plummeted to unsustainable levels, now has a new owner who has reopened the mine and expects to invest a total of US$249 million.

The Kamativi mine was once among the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe, operating from 1936 until its closure in 1994. Located in western Zimbabwe within Matabeleland North Province, it played a pivotal role in the region’s mining industry.

The mine is situated in the Kamativi Formation, a granitic terrane that hosts highly fractionated lithium and tin-rich pegmatites. These geological features have captivated geologists and investors alike.

Since the mine’s closure, local artisanal miners have continued to work the pegmatite veins, extracting cassiterite (tin ore) and tantalite. The ore was later found to contain lithium, sparking renewed interest in the Kamativi mine.

In recent years, a project has been launched to extract lithium from the mine’s tailings. This initiative aims to tap into the valuable lithium resources hidden within the remnants of this historic mine. As the world increasingly embraces renewable energy and electric vehicles, lithium has become a sought-after commodity, making the Kamativi mine’s lithium potential even more significant.

Kamativi Mining Company (KMC), which is expected to be officially commissioned by President Mnangagwa sometime next month, started operations in 2019, focused on lithium exploration, mining and processing.

KMC is a Joint Venture company, operated and controlled by Sichuan PD Technology Group, a subsidiary of the Chinese-listed entity Yahua Group, and a local partner, Defold Mine (Private) Limited.

Today we report that Bravura, a Pan-African company that partnered with the Government, has started civil works ahead of the construction of a two-stage Dense Media Separation (DMS) plant , to extract spodumene concentrate from the old Kamativi Tin Mine tailings dump.

The old tin mine closed leaving behind huge dumps from where Bravura intends to extract 30 000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum.

Bravura expects to mine for between eight to 10 years, with 400 to 500 locals being employed over the period. This old mine is like a gift that keeps on giving. There is no end to the potential, resources and job creation.

Kamativi Tin Mine stands as a testament to Zimbabwe’s mining heritage and the untapped potential lying beneath its surface. It’s a place where echoes of the past meet the promise of the future.