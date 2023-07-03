COMMENT: Let’s follow Dr Nkomo who detested tribalism

ON Saturday Zimbabweans across the country commemorated the 24th anniversary of the death of Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Father Zimbabwe. Dr Nkomo who succumbed to prostate cancer at the age of 82, bequeathed to Zimbabweans a very rich legacy.

The ruling party Zanu-PF had a campaign rally in Bulilima District in Matabeleland South which coincided with commemorations to honour Dr Nkomo. After the campaign rally which was addressed by President Mnangagwa and attracted a bumper crowd, the people who came from all corners of the country, later attended a musical gala in honour of Dr Nkomo in Matobo district which is his home area.

It was through the sacrifice of gallant sons of the soil such as Dr Nkomo that Zimbabweans are today enjoying the fruits of Independence.

After leading from the front during the libation struggle, Dr Nkomo was among Government leaders that believed the people were not free as long as their resources such as land remained in the hands of the colonialists.

He together with former President Mugabe embarked on the second struggle which was to give land to the people. Today more than 300 000 families are proud owners of land in areas which used to be a preserve of the minority white farmers.

Dr Nkomo repeatedly warned white farmers against resisting the Government’s land acquisition programme saying refusing to share the resource was a ticking time bomb.

In the year 2000 Dr Nkomo was vindicated when the impatient landless Zimbabweans invaded white-owned farms forcing Government to embark on the fast track land reform programme.

The people could not wait anymore because the land acquisition was moving at a snail’s pace as the white farmers were reluctant to sell the land to Government so that it could resettle the people.

Dr Nkomo’s vision of empowering the people through allocating them land is bearing fruit as new farmers are now producing the bulk of the country’s food.

Dr Nkomo also believed that Zimbabwe had the required human resources hence he was against the idea of seeking services outside the country. It was because of the confidence he had in the capacity of Zimbabweans to deliver that he initiated the establishment of a specialist hospital in Bulawayo, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Ekusileni Medical Centre.

The hospital is now a specialist teaching and research medical facility under the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

Dr Nkomo must be smiling in his grave because his wishes have been fulfilled.

We want to once again implore Zimbabweans to follow in the footsteps of Dr Nkomo who detested tribalism hence commanded respect from across the country. Chibwechitedza was his other name confirming he was not only respected by people from Matabeleland where he was born, but by Zimbabweans from all corners of the country.