COMMENT: Let’s stop illegal settlements

MEMBERS of the public should report to the police corrupt officials and traditional leaders involved in the illegal parcelling of land to put a stop to illegal settlements across the country.

The public is also urged to desist from paying officials and traditional leaders to access land and follow laid down procedures of land acquisition through relevant Government departments.

The Government has, on many occasions, said State land is not for sale and members of the public should instead apply for land through the proper channels.

Close to 4 000 land barons were arrested while a number of illegal settlers were interviewed by the police to facilitate investigations during the police operation code name “‘Operation No to Land Barons” which started on January 10 running until February 9.

This week, the inter-ministerial committee, chaired by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, tasked with handling issues to do with illegal settlements on State land is expected to meet the Presidium to discuss a report from Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

“An inter-ministerial committee that I chair was then set up. There are further directions given to the committee so we are going to meet with the Police Commissioner General on Monday (today) to receive a report on the progress made since the start of ‘Operation No to Land Barons’ which started on January 10 running until February 9,” Dr Masuka said last Friday while addressing a meeting for Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution from the country’s 10 provinces in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South.

The meeting is expected to decide the next course of action.

Dr Masuka said besides the police blitz, there ought to be continued education that settlement on State land without authority is illegal and attracts the wrath of the law.

The Minister said there was a need for continued communication to advise those who require land on what needs to be done before settlement.

Dr Masuka said people need to settle legally, especially in resettlement areas where there were increasing tendencies by village heads to sell land near growth points and urban settlements.

He said the Government was not relenting in its quest to restore sanity on the issue.

“The sale of land by village heads is worrisome and we have seen some being arrested. It is an aspect that we will also discuss on Monday and will be able to get further guidance from the Presidency as to the way forward,” said the Minister.