COMMENT: Let’s unite in the defence of Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWEANS must remain united in repelling dark forces that seek to destabilise the country with the same spirit that the nation’s forebears gallantly fought to resist and dismantle colonialism.

This was the message from President Mnangagwa yesterday as the commissioned the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site in Lupane, Matabeleland North province.

The commissioning of the site was a huge milestone in correcting distorted historical narratives and amplifying the brave Zimbabwean anti-colonial resistance that inspired the liberation struggle that culminated in the country’s independence in 1980.

The 1893 Pupu Battle is one of the most inspirational events whose account had been distorted by the colonial narrative, which projected whites as victors against the indigenous people.

It was at the Battle of Pupu that the brave Ndebele warriors under the command of revered General Mtshane Khumalo killed Major Allan Wilson and his 33 men who were on a futile mission to capture King Lobengula.

But for more than a century, the only monument at Pupu glorified the conquered whites while being silent on the victorious Ndebele warriors.

The Second Republic is now changing the narrative as it is documenting African heroes, which has seen President Mnangagwa according national hero status to Gen Mtshane for his mighty valour.

The Government has since reconstructed the Pupu monument to honour the Ndebele warriors who fought and ensured that their commander-in-chief, King Lobengula, was never captured.

As he addressed crowds who had come to witness the commissioning, President Mnangagwa said it is important that Zimbabweans tell their story as “a people who do not know their history and culture are like trees without roots.”

“. . . This monument, being unveiled today, is our collective honour of the historic acts by the brave warriors of yesteryear. They planted the revolutionary seeds that opposed forms of occupation and oppression. No group of people should ever denigrate or misrepresent our rich liberation war heritage. We all have a duty to safeguard our national identity as the people of Zimbabwe, by telling the correct story of country, ourselves,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said just as the country’s forebears resisted colonial subjugation, the country will continue to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

“Through this victorious battle, a clear message was sent to the colonial British settlers that the people of Zimbabwe would never wilfully surrender our land and freedom.”

President Mnangagwa said the unveiling of the monument occurred a few weeks before Zimbabwe commemorates 44th Independence Day to be held in Murambinda, Manicaland Province in line with the Government’s policy of devolving national events.

“Every part of our country played a role in the attainment of independence, freedom and sovereignty as well as the peace, unity and development we are enjoying. The forces that unite us, are much greater than the falsehoods peddled by our detractors in an attempt to keep us apart. Ngatirambei takabatana.

“Let us remain united. Asihlaleni sibambene. We are a unitary and indivisible country, flying one national flag and singing one national anthem. Let this spirit spread from Beitbridge to Chirundu and from Plumtree to Mutare,” he said.