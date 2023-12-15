COMMENT: No holiday’s for ministers

President Mnangagwa this week cracked the whip on slackening ministers saying Government must not be found wanting after the ruling party Zanu-PF was given a fresh mandate to govern by the electorate in the August harmonised elections.

He said Cabinet ministers should keep shoulders on the wheel towards the attainment of the nation’s vision and aspirations.

Addressing ministers as he chaired this year’s last Cabinet session, President Mnangagwa said the ministers should be ready to render services even during the festive season.

“Cabinet recess does not mean we close our offices completely.

Ministries should therefore remain open to render services to the people who overwhelmingly voted for Zanu-PF in the August elections,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said given the achievements made by the Second Republic which has seen Zimbabwe’s economy growing at the fastest rate in the region, the work is cut out for Cabinet ministers.

“There is therefore no room for complacency under my watch as expectations on us to deliver are high after the new mandate to govern bestowed on us,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said there is a need to continue working hard to modernise, industrialise and grow the economy in order to improve the quality of life of the people.

President Mnangagwa said the various ministries should therefore work harder to achieve impactful results. Citizens on their part should close ranks and resist the machinations of the country’s detractors who have been on an overdrive to saw seeds of division among us since the announcement of the election results.

A lot of falsehoods are being peddled by locals and Zimbabweans in the diaspora who are not happy that the country is enjoying peace and tranquillity.

Government under the Second Republic has implemented a number of life- changing projects across the country and this has endeared the ruling party Zanu-PF with the people hence Cde Mnangagwa has been given the mandate to continue with his development programmes much to the chagrin of the country’s enemies.

Zimbabweans should refuse to be hoodwinked by these enemies of development who relish their suffering. Instead of celebrating the many achievements of the Second Republic, these uncouth individuals are trashing development projects despite the fact that these projects have transformed the people’s livelihoods.

President Mnangagwa has said now is the time to put shoulder to the wheel as we build the Zimbabwe we all want.

Following the commission of the US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project, Zimbabwe is now meeting its daily electricity demand hence industry is guaranteed adequate power supply going forward.

It is such milestones registered by the Second Republic that have unsettled the enemy who wanted to use the people’s suffering to destabilise the country. We have elements working to divide the people and these must be weeded out from our midst as we work to grow our economy to improve the citizens’ livelihoods.

The programme to turnaround the economy is at an advanced stage and all that is needed is to build on the momentum. Zimbabwe is a member of the global village and what is encouraging is that many international organisations and individual countries have pledged to continue working with the new dispensation despite the falsehoods being peddled through social media by the country’s detractors. Each and every Zimbabwean should play his or her role in growing the economy and making Zimbabwe a better place to live. It is Zimbabweans who should take the lead in investing in the different sectors of the economy.