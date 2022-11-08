COMMENT: Provinces benefiting from Innovation Hubs

A DRYLAND Agro-Innovation Hub and Industrial Park was at the weekend launched at Lupane State University (LSU) in Matabeleland North province. The Dryland Agro-Innovation Hub is set to spur innovation in semi-arid agriculture, wildlife management, forestry and rural development.

It is mandated to conduct research on semi-arid agriculture with the aim of solving agriculture-related challenges in arid regions of Matabeleland and other parts of the country.

LSU joins other universities such as the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Midlands State University (MSU), Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and others that are leading the industrialisation programmes of their respective provinces.

Speaking at the launch of the LSU Dryland Agro-Innovation Hub and Industrial Park, President Mnangagwa who is also the university’s Chancellor, said the university’s decision to prioritise education centred on science, technology and innovation dovetailed with the principles of the Second Republic.

“I want to commend LSU for situating itself within the broader development agenda of my Government. This Dryland Agro-Innovation Hub and Industrial Park will undoubtedly enhance your mandate of boosting semi-arid agriculture, wildlife management forestry and rural development,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said smallholder farmers should be the biggest beneficiaries of the Agro-Innovation Hub.

Research outcomes from the Dryland Agro-Innovation Hub and Industrial Park are expected to improve plant and livestock genetics as the country works towards enhancing food and nutrition security.

It is pleasing to note that since the adoption of Education 5.0, the country’s universities and colleges are now leading the nation’s industrialisation programme. The institutions of higher learning are not only churning out graduates that meet societal demands but are also establishing innovation hubs and industrial parks.

Nust is driving Bulawayo’s re-industrialisation while CUT is doing the same in Mashonaland West province. The MSU is playing a leading role in the industrialisation of the Midlands province and so are other universities and colleges across the country.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the universities and colleges demonstrated that they are now producing a new breed of graduates that is relevant to industry.

The institutions of higher learning produced sanitisers, Covid-19 testing swabs and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as face masks. The country benefitted immensely from the universities and colleges’ positive response to the outbreak of the pandemic as it managed to drastically reduce its import bill for Covid-19 consumables.

Government has urged industry and commerce to support and embrace the solutions, innovations and inventions from the universities and colleges’ innovation hubs and industrial parks.

In the past industry used to complain that universities and colleges were not producing relevant graduates and we want to commend Government for positively responding by adopting Education 5.0. The graduates from our universities and colleges have now taken the lead in reviving our industries and this is as it should be.