COMMENT: Time for Byo to come in numbers to celebrate Uhuru

Bulawayo has, in a unique way, been a centre of national attraction in recent weeks.

Yes, it often dominates at this time of the year as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is held yearly in the city.

Thousands of businesspeople, embassy officials, and civil society groups and Government officials including the President and his Cabinet meet in Bulawayo for a week every April to participate at the ZITF.

This time, however Bulawayo has been a centre of attraction differently.

The city is being spruced up in a manner it hasn’t been for some time – roads, buildings, tourism and hospitality places, even Barbourfields Stadium.

Everything peaks on Monday when the President leads the country in commemorating the 42nd Independence Day in Bulawayo, the first time this is happening since 1980.

“This coming weekend we have an Easter Holiday for Christians, and thereafter we celebrate our independence commemorations, the 42nd national commemorations, which will be held in Bulawayo for the first time this year,” said President Mnangagwa in Binga on Thursday.

“All these years we used to celebrate this in Harare.

So, come Sunday and Monday, all roads lead to Bulawayo for the biggest event to celebrate 42 years of independence.

This is a way to show that this country, especially to our youths, was in the hands of colonialists and we took it back from them through the fierce war that restored the dignity of our people.

So we must all celebrate this victory over colonialism.”

Indeed, Bulawayo is happy at the honour of hosting such a momentous event.

This year’s occasion is made more special in that for the past two years, Covid-19 made it impossible for the country to celebrate Independence Day the way we were used to – in masses in Harare and at provincial and district centres nationwide.

Therefore, Bulawayo has the honour of hosting the main Independence Day commemoration not only for the first time in history, but also for the first time in the Covid-19 era.

Bulawayo is delighted that the Government took a decision to rotate the staging of the main Independence Day celebration around provinces in a way that promotes national unity and common ownership of the day.

Independence Day cannot be a Harare event only. Yes, it is a Harare event, just as it is a Bulawayo event, a Masvingo event, a Midlands event, a Manicaland event, a Mashonaland Central event.

It, for that matter, is also a Tamandai, Binga, Uzumba and Crooks Corner event.

It is a day for every Zimbabwean to witness and savour; to remember the sacrifices that freedom fighters made for the liberation of the country from British colonial misrule.

So the Government made a great decision to spread the celebration out of Harare.

At the same time, the Government took yet another great decision to say everyone can attend the event with no need for a negative test as long as they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Bulawayo is expecting an influx of people from all over the country, those who want to be part of this national event.

Hotels and lodges in the city must be ready to not only host the influx but also to make money out of this national celebration.

Leisure spots must be gleeful too. Dozens of performing artistes have been readying themselves for this moment as well.

For them, we must say, it is double joy because a few days after making money on Independence Day, the traditional ZITF brings in its usual multitude.

But while Bulawayo hosts the main event, other centres would host smaller celebrations on Monday.

We hope that Zimbabwe will celebrate its 42nd birthday in unity, peace, happiness, love and responsibly.

Let us not forget that the parasite that thwarted the Independence Day celebrations in 2020 and last year is still among us.

It therefore means that as we gather in masses, we must continue wearing the masks, sanitising and washing our hands thoroughly with running water.