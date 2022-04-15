Bragging rights at stake in Uhuru cup

Chief Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Benson Dube.

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WHEN Bulawayo plays host to the main Independence Day celebrations for the first time on Monday, it will also mark the first time in 15 years that the country’s traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos face off in a major final at Barbourfields Stadium.

A big turnout is expected for the 42nd Independence celebrations and Government has made arrangements for people who will fail to get into the stadium to watch the match on screens to be mounted in the Stadium’s B-Arena.

“There’ll be screens outside, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is working on that because not everyone can be accommodated inside the stadium.

There will be an overflow, but people will be able to follow proceedings from the B-Arena,” said Chief Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Benson Dube.

The Bosso-DeMbare game will be a drawcard.

The two giants have met several times at Bulawayo’s ceremonial home of football since the November 2007 inaugural CBZ FA Cup final, but never faced off in a major decider.

DeMbare won that 2007 CBZ FA Cup duel, beating Bosso in a packed Barbourfields 2-1.

Sebastian Mutizirwa scored the first goal for DeMbare when he tapped into the net following a miscue by then Bosso skipper Gilbert Banda, before the late Highlanders midfield general Richard Choruma levelled with a volley, taking the match to extra-time.

Dynamos legend Murape Murape then sealed victory for the Harare giants in extra-time when he rose high to head past Bosso goalie Washington Arubi from a corner kick.

Both sides had arguably the best talent in the land, with Bosso’s line-up having, among other former national team players, Arubi, Zephaniah Ngodzo, Banda and Johannes Ngodzo.

They also had hard tackling Mkhuphali Masuku and striker Obadiah Tarumbwa, who went on to play in Belgium.

Dynamos were powered by the likes of Justice Majabvi, dribbling wizard Edward Sadomba, Murape and Desmond Maringwa.

That year, Dynamos went on to end the season with a double as they were also crowned league champions.

Fifteen years later, the giants clash in a befitting Independence Cup, with Highlanders hoping to wrestle the title away from Dynamos who are enjoying a good run in the league.

Dynamos are at the top of the Premiership table with 23 points after 11 games while Bosso are a distant 10th, nine points adrift of their opponents.

Despite having different runs in the league, the clash of the two sides always brings the best out of the players, with bragging rights at stake.

A new crop of players also want to stamp their authority, with Dynamos’ player-of-the-moment young Bill Antonio, Makokoba-bred left-back Brendon Mpofu, who chose to seek greener pastures in Harare, and utility player Shadreck Nyahwa, among those to watch.

Highlanders do not have a big number of youngsters that can be thrown into the fray save for defender Andrew Mbeba (22).

Most Highlanders’ players that have been starting are above 25-years of age.

Highlanders are looking forward to a carnival atmosphere and hope to lift the Independence Cup in front of thousands of their supporters expected to watch the match.

“We are very excited, for the club and Zimbabwean football in general.

This is the first final of a major cup between Highlanders and Dynamos to be hosted by Barbourfields Stadium in 15 years. This is the flagship of Zimbabwean football and we expect a carnival atmosphere at BF.

Most importantly, a win for Highlanders will be an icing on the cake for the greater Bosso community,” said Bosso CEO Ronald Moyo.

– @ZililoR