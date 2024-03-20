COMMENT: Unite to rid Bulawayo of copper cable theft menace

THE increasing rate of copper cable theft has become a major concern in Bulawayo. Copper cables are widely used in power transmission and telecom systems, but they are also a valuable commodity for thieves. They steal copper cables from power lines and transformers, creating untold blackouts and causing huge losses for both the Government and businesses.

The latest incident was when a huge haul of five tonnes of copper cables was found at a house in Mahatshula North suburb, by a team of CID Homicide. The four-member cable theft syndicate, which included a husband and wife, was nabbed on Saturday afternoon after a two-week surveillance by the detectives.

This is a clear indication that copper cable theft is now rampant in Bulawayo. The value of copper cables has risen significantly in recent years, making it a target for thieves who can earn a handsome profit. They often strip the cables of their insulation and sell the copper to scrap dealers, who recycle it for other purposes.

Copper cable theft causes significant damage to infrastructure, resulting in disrupted services. The cost of the damage they cause by cutting cables exceeds the monetary gain they receive from selling the stolen copper.

The theft impacts everyone negatively. It is not just businesses that suffer, but also ordinary people who rely on electricity for lighting and cooking. Families and individuals have to endure prolonged power outages, and it affects their daily livelihood. The loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to businesses also affects the country’s economy, leading to a decrease in investment and growth.

We urge Bulawayo residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. They should monitor their surroundings and report any unusual activities taking place around power transformers and communication towers. The police should also increase patrols in areas with a high frequency of copper cable theft. This will act as a deterrent to potential thieves and help to curb the menace.

One of the other concerning factors, is the possibility of collusion between copper cable thieves and Zesa technicians. It is believed that some Zesa technicians are actively aiding and abetting copper cable thieves. They are said to provide information about when the areas will have their power disconnected, allowing thieves to go in unnoticed. This is highly unethical and unacceptable. Zesa workers should take caution not to collude with these thieves. Instead, they should be at the forefront of fighting copper cable theft and protecting their valuable infrastructure, by increasing security measures.

Zesa should also take pro-active steps to protect its infrastructure by installing CCTV cameras, hiring additional security personnel and erecting physical barriers around transformers. The installation of tamper-proof screws, locks or alarms on the transformers can make it difficult for thieves to access copper cables.

Copper cable theft is a serious threat to the economy of Bulawayo and requires swift action from residents, the police, Zesa and the community at large, to mitigate the effects. By being vigilant and reporting suspicious activities, we can curb the menace, and copper cable theft will cease being a lucrative and easy source of income, and our city will be powered back to normal.