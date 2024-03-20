Gamecocks midfielder goes under the knife

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CHICKEN Inn head coach, Joey Antipas has revealed that their veteran midfielder, Tafadzwa Raphael Kutinyu, who recently suffered a broken nose, will go under the knife.

Kutinyu, a gifted midfield workhorse who is also endowed with visionary play and ability to score crucial goals, was not registered for the first half of the season by the Gamecocks, owing to the injury.

“Kutinyu has not been training ,but we are greatly looking forward to seeing him return to full fitness because he is a very talented player. As we told you earlier on, he has been wearing a face mask and he should be going for an operation very soon. We wish him well in that regard,” said Antipas.

The veteran gaffer, said after the operation, if the player does train and progress well, they will register him in the second half of the season.

Ahead of the start of the 2024 season, the Gamecocks reunited with the duo of ex-captain Danny Phiri and creative midfielder Innocent Mucheneka.

They also hired pint-sized Elshaamar Farasi on a season’s loan deal from ex-Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City, Brighton Makopa and Brendon Rendo, who were both previously with Hwange.

Ex-Caps United’s Joseph Thulani and youthful defender Brandon Mpofu, who was formerly with Dynamos, also landed at the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks managed to retain the services of goalkeepers Donovan Bernard and Pride Zendera, defenders Dominic Jaricha, Neilson Kerala, Dumoluhle Lunga, Vincent Moyo, Itai Mabunu, Arthur Chinda andclub skipper Xolani Ndlovu.

Other seasoned players who committed to the club are skillful George Majika, Malvin Hwata, Genius Mutungamiri, hard-running BrianMuza, and last year’s Soccer Star of the Year finalist Michael Charamba.

Last weekend, Antipas’ men were held to a nil-all draw by PSL new boys Arenel Movers in a Bulawayo derby played at Luveve Stadium.

In their first game of the season, the Simbisa Brands sponsored side edged Caps United 1-0 in an away fixture played at Gweru’s Bata Stadium.-@FungaiMuderere