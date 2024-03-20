Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce boss wins continental award

ZNCC president Mr Mike Kamungeremu (left) receives his accolade from Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Republic of Liberia Councillor Jonathan Fonati Koffa

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president, Mr Mike Kamungeremu, has been recognised for his leadership role in steering the lobby group to play a pivotal role in championing business interests, advocating for reforms, and improving the ease of doing business.

Mr Kamungeremu, who has been at the helm since 2022, was honoured with the esteemed Business Leadership Commendation Award at the 12th ALM Persons of the Year (Poty) event, held last week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The ALM Poty ceremony is an annual flagship event of African Leadership Magazine, bringing together policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society representatives and thought leaders, to discuss Africa’s socio-economic growth.

It serves as a platform to honour individuals promoting people-centred leadership and a Pan-African agenda.

The prestigious ceremony convened over 300 prominent figures, including academics, corporate executives, industry titans, lawmakers, investors, and representatives of international development organisations.

This year’s event ran under the theme, “Building Resilient African Economies”, which spurred insightful discussions and networking opportunities, emphasising the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving economic growth across the continent.

The African Leadership Magazine, said Mr Kamungeremu’s exceptional leadership and remarkable contributions to Zimbabwe’s business community, had earned him widespread acclaim and admiration.

It said Mr Kamungeremu has been a staunch advocate for policies fostering economic growth, entrepreneurship promotion, and the creation of a conducive business environment in Zimbabwe.

“Under his guidance, ZNCC has played a pivotal role in championing business interests, advocating for reforms to improve the ease of doing business and fostering impactful public-private partnerships.

“Mr Kamungeremu’s strategic vision and unwavering dedication, have positioned ZNCC as a catalyst for economic development and prosperity in Zimbabwe.”

“The Business Leadership Commendation Award, presented to Mr Mike Kamungeremu at the 12th ALM Poty event is a testament to his outstanding achievements, exemplary leadership and commitment to promoting business excellence and innovation in Zimbabwe.”

African Leadership Magazine said his inspiring contributions continue to empower entrepreneurs and business leaders to strive for excellence, fostering a vibrant and sustainable economy in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Commenting on the award, Mr Kamungeremu said it is an affirmation of the work they are doing as ZNCC.

“It’s refreshing to note that outsiders are taking stock of what we are doing in furthering the interest of the private sector in Zimbabwe.

“Yes, I was given the award as the president of ZNCC, but the award is not a personal accolade, it comes because of the work that our team at ZNCC led by our chief executive officer, Mr Chris Mugaga, supported by the board, which oversees the ZNCC, which is our national executive committee,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate them for the work which they are doing, which is being recognised by outsiders in Africa and it puts Zimbabwe on the African map.”

“We are humbled and we appreciate the recognition, it should give us more energy to do more in furthering the interests of the private sector, as well as working for our country Zimbabwe,” said Mr Kamungeremu. —@SikhulekelaniM1