Asante Mo, Burkina Faso Band, BKB in spectacular collabo

Mbulelo Mpofu

BULAWAYO-based Afro-tech dance trio, Asante Mo, left a lasting impression on the visiting Burkina Faso female band, BKB, during their collaboration at the recent Francophone Week festivities.

Asante Mo, consisting of Bekithemba Phiri (aka Beckx Marabha), Newman Trinidad (aka Daiman), and Aaron Chikondawanga (aka DJ Beats), showcased their unique “dancing drum” set alongside BKB’s fusion of traditional rhythms from their homeland and electro sounds.

The two groups performed together in two shows held at Alliançe Française de Bulawayo and Alliançe Française de Harare last week.

The Francophone Week celebrations, initiated by the French Ministry of Culture, encompass a worldwide celebration of the French language and Francophonie, observed within the French cultural network in France and overseas.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Ophelia of BKB expressed her admiration for Asante Mo’s style and sound. She described their performances as “nice” and praised the group for their remarkable talent, kindness, and high-level stage presence.

“Our shows with Asante Mo were nice. They are so amazing and perform to the highest level,” she said.

Ophelia further added that she and her bandmates were pleasantly surprised by Asante Mo’s energetic and vibrant rehearsal phase, which exuded vigor and personality.

“We were surprised by Asante Mo’s set during rehearsals. It was filled with vigour and personality. When one is near them, they can feel it,” she said.

Dubbed “The Mix Concert”, held at Alliançe Française de Harare, the event featured performances by Swedish band Sankrox, Burkina Faso’s BKB, and Zimbabwean acts Asante Mo and Othnell Mangoma.

Daiman from Asante Mo expressed his excitement about performing alongside a female version of their unique style.

“BKB is very talented. From our rehearsals, communication was key as their understanding and usage of the English language is minimal but their energy and aura were palpable. It’s amazing how, within three to four hours, we had come up with a set to perform as the Alliançe Française de Bulawayo. This is because both of us knew our sound and I think they are a female version of what we do.

“I’ve always thought that we were the only ones doing this, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Creativity is unlimited and we enjoyed working with our sisters from Burkina Faso,” he said.

Guillaume Ripaude, the director of Alliançe Française de Bulawayo, explained that the aim was to enhance French culture within the Bulawayo community.

“With Francophone Week, the idea is always to organise a lot of events about the French language, and culture. So, there will be readings, a visual art exhibition, a concert, poetry and different other things.

“Also, we’re big on screening movies from different French-speaking partners, present in Zimbabwe. So, this year, we worked with the Swiss, Canadian, Egyptian, Congolese, Rwandan, Belgium, Greek and Romanian Embassy as well.

“As Alliançe Française de Bulawayo, we did a few movie screenings and we also went to different schools, among the 22 schools we teach in. We showed one short animated movie from Canada,” he said.

This year’s Francophone Week extended to two full weeks, offering a diverse programme that included film screenings, conferences, concerts and buffets in Bulawayo, Harare and Victoria Falls.

These festivities were aimed at promoting the French language and culture while fostering cultural exchange and appreciation among participants and attendees.