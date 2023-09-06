COMMENT: UnitED in celebration

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has, on various platforms, preached unity as he emphasised that Zimbabweans have more that binds them than that divides them.

Not only has he preached this but has walked the talk in entrenching unity in the country.

Coming to power in 2017, President Mnangagwa was emphatic in declaring that the nation lets bygones be bygones as he steered the country towards inclusive development guided by his philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

It is no surprise that there were wild cheers as former Vice-Presidents Joice Mujuru and Phelekezela Mphoko and former First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and her two children Bona and Robert Junior embraced President Mnangagwa as they congratulated him soon after his inauguration at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

Bona went all in as if confirming to the spectators, the nation, and indeed the world that she was hugging the father whose care they were left under following the death of former President Cde Robert Mugabe in 2019.

Many a time, opportunists seeking political relevance have tried to usurp former President Mugabe’s legacy as a launch pad for their careers. Monday must have been embarrassing for them.

Here was Dr Mugabe and her children celebrating the inauguration of President Mnangagwa who secured his second term after defeating political opponents at the August 23 elections.

As he gave his inaugural speech, President Mnangagwa reiterated his call for unity as he did when he assumed power in 2017.

He said he was President for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity and political affiliation.

“I offer to you, individually and collectively, unity, love, oneness and brotherhood, as the people of the great, unitary and independent state of Zimbabwe. My new Government will deliver on the promises we have made to you.

“The transformation of the living standards of our people, especially those in rural communities, will be accelerated, while the concerns of those in urban areas will not be neglected,” said the President.

“Responsive policies, projects and programmes, which began during the first term of my Presidency, are on course to lift many more people out of poverty and into prosperity.”

During his first term, the President championed inclusive development that so previously marginalised communities like Binga and the San community in Tsholotsho being leapfrogged, through various developmental interventions, to catch up with the rest of the country.

The President also tackled the emotive Gukurahundi issue to bring the period’s closure and ensure reconciliation.

This is due to the President’s firm belief that Zimbabweans are united under one flag and should march on together towards collective prosperity.

Giving a vote of thanks, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga also called for Zimbabweans to be united.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, as His Excellency the President assumes office from today, let us stand assured that he is not the President of Zanu-PF only, but a leader sworn to serve the entire people of Zimbabwe regardless of political persuasion and background,” said VP Chiwenga.

“From now on, let us unite and work together, in unison, to develop our country, leaving no one and no place behind and for future generations. Let us radiate love, peace, tolerance and harmony among ourselves.”