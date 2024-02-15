COMMENT: We need to review taxes on importation of condoms

Our country had one of the heaviest HIV and Aids burdens on earth.

At the height of the pandemic in the late 1990s, the national prevalence rate was at 27 percent. The morbidity and mortality rates were at their highest around that time as well.

However, over time, these metrics started declining with the prevalence rate now at 12 percent.

This all-round success has been because of a number of factors among increased coverage of medication, abstinence, faithfulness of sexual partners to each other and consistent and correct condom use.

In a statement to mark World Condom Day on Tuesday, Population Solutions for Health (PSH) stressed the criticality of the day as a reminder of the critical role condoms play in preventing HIV, sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.

About 455 million condoms have been distributed in the country since 2019, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Around 143 million condoms were distributed in 2017, with uptake of the female condom remaining low due to misconceptions.

The number dropped to 81 million male condoms in 2020, probably due to the Covid-19 pandemic which restricted movement.

In 2021, uptake rose to 108 million male condoms while 3, 4 million female condoms were distributed.

In 2022, the figure for male condoms increased to 119, 6 million while those for females dropped to 1,6 million.

“As we observe this day, we want to emphasise the shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement and call for the removal of import duty and value added tax on condoms. This will make condoms more affordable in the market and secure the future availability of condoms without donor funding,” read the statement.

It added:

“The condom programme heavily relies on donor support, which has been reduced over the years thereby negatively impacting funding for public and social marketing sector condoms, which serve marginalised communities and low-income earners.”

Yes, the burden is easing and it has been easing over the years with condom procurers paying taxes to bring them into the country but we think, as PSH suggests, there is a need for a national conversation that could lead to a reduction in the taxes. Reduction, yes, but not scrapping the taxes if the devices are to be sold.

Maintaining the duties at the present level, can frustrate condom importation, may hold back their use and hamper the national fight to have eliminated HIV and Aids by 2030.

In saying this, we have not forgotten that a good number of condoms that are being used across the country are available free of charge at all public health facilities and some non-governmental organisations. These, we think, do not attract any duties when imported, which is good and will sure continue that way.