Compulink set to host inaugural ‘Evolve ICT Summit 2024’

Business Writer

COMPULINK Holdings, a pioneering and leading information, communication and technology (ICT) company in Zimbabwe, is set to host the inaugural “Evolve ICT Summit 2024” on the 2nd and 3rd of May 2024 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in the capital.

The summit is expected to bring together “thought-leading policy makers and captains of industry” in the ICT space, to discuss, present and workshop ideas on pathways to Zimbabwe and Africa’s prosperous digital future, under the theme “Lead with Vision”, said the company.

“We are excited to host this inaugural event and the opportunities it presents, and are delighted to announce the confluence of key policy makers and ICT thought leaders at the Summit,” said event organizer and Complink managing director, Mr Simon Nyamuda.

He said notable speakers, such as Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Group chief executive officer, Dr Douglas Mboweni, Group CEO of MorniPac International Dr Whisper Rukanda and Compulink Co-Founder Mr Edward Nyamuda had confirmed their participation at the Summit, which he said will be officially opened by the Minister of ICT, Dr Tatenda Mavetera.

“Along with the Hon Dr Tatenda Mavetera, who will officially open the Summit, the event will also bring tech entrepreneur Mr Tawanda Chihambakwe, MD of Eskill Trading Mr Brett Hensberg, STEMLady Holdings CEO Ms Sicelo Dube and Deputy Director of Research, Innovation, and Education 5.0 at Arupe Jesuit University Engineer Prudence Kadebu, among other speakers,” he said.

Mr Nyamuda said the Summit’s agenda would span diverse topics crucial to navigating the complexities of the digital age and aims to equip delegates with invaluable insights and strategies to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Topics to be addressed at the Summit will include artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, drone technology in agriculture, empowering women in STEM, change management, digital transformation, cyber security, the Internet of Things, and career guidance for technology students,” he said.

The organizers have expressed hope the summit would serve as a catalyst for individuals and organisations “to redream and rethink the vision for digital transformation in Africa.”

“By providing a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and learning, we hope to empower participants to embrace change, drive innovation, and chart a course toward a prosperous digital future,” Mr Nyamuda said.