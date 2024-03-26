‘Conscience’ showcases Zimbabwe’s global artistic influence with US backing

Mbulelo Mpofu

IN an effort to promote cultural exchange and bolster the artistic community, the US Embassy in Zimbabwe, represented by Public Diplomatic Officer, Rebecca Archer-Knepper, has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Zimbabwean art and preserving the country’s rich cultural legacy.

The commitment was voiced by Archer-Knepper last Friday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, where she honoured the opening of Charles Nkomo’s inaugural solo exhibition titled “Conscience.”

Curated by Mthabisi Phili, the exhibition attracted art enthusiasts eager to witness the creations of one of Africa’s leading contemporary artists, represented by the Mary Martin Gallery. Notably, the Mary Martin Gallery has been recognised by the American Arts Awards as one of the top 25 art galleries in the United States.

The embassy’s pledge is a continuation of its efforts to foster mutual understanding and cooperation between the United States and Zimbabwe.

In her remarks at the exhibition, Archer-Knepper highlighted the vital role of Zimbabwean artists in enriching the global art scene and lauded the unifying power of art to bridge cultural divides, encourage dialogue and strengthen interpersonal bonds.

“Zimbabwe is endowed with immense talent with a global foot print and as the US Embassy to Zimbabwe, it’s our joy to be supporting artists like Charles Nkomo to thrive. Through various cultural initiatives, exchanges, and collaborations, we have been at the forefront of nurturing Zimbabwean artistic talent and celebrating the diverse cultural expressions of the country for many years.

“I always enjoy coming to Bulawayo and seeing what members of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) are doing and it’s always a marvel to watch them improve their craft when I come here. Art transcends boundaries and speaks a universal language. It has the power to bring people together, encourage dialogue, and promote cultural understanding. The US Embassy is proud to support Zimbabwean artists and their invaluable contributions to the global artistic community,” she said.

Foremost, among the sites that have captivated her in Zimbabwe, stands Great Zimbabwe, which has undergone recent restoration. This follows the successful completion of the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) restoration project, a collaborative effort by the US Embassy, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ), and the World Monuments Fund. The project is aimed to maintain the structural and historical integrity of the Great Zimbabwe National Monument and World Heritage Site.

In his curatorial statement, Nkomo referred to the transformative power of art to “alter and elevate patterns of behaviour.”

“This exhibition is important to me; I was born in March, 50 years ago. So to me this month is a landmark! This exhibition is also a way to celebrate everything that I am grateful for in my life! I use art as a medium for the transformation of perception, to stimulate awareness and hopefully change and improve patterns of behaviour.

“I am interested in finding a visual language for dealing with the loss of the present. As a result, questioning and archiving moments and memory is at the core of my work. In this body of work, I am questioning our decisions in the moments in our lives. Where is our conscience in our decisions and actions? Does it exist? Are we conscious of what is right and what is wrong? How do we remember, how do we celebrate and do we ever regret?” quizzed Nkomo.

Since commencing his exhibition journey with the Bulawayo Visual Arts Association (VAAB) in 1996, Nkomo has ascended to international acclaim as an artist, with his paintings now adorning numerous corporate offices, private homes, and galleries across the globe.

To date, Nkomo’s works have been showcased in a plethora of distinguished galleries, including the Kauba Gallery in Indianapolis, the Amazwi Gallery in Michigan, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, the Mary Martin Gallery in Charleston, as well as esteemed galleries and institutions in Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and other nations.

This exhibition marks a milestone in Nkomo’s illustrious career, which spans over two decades of dedicated artistic practice. He has been a prominent participant in a multitude of exhibitions both within Zimbabwe and internationally.

The event was graced by the presence of Tsega Tadesse Belachew from America, who was the guest speaker at the Hustlers Summit, alongside a diverse assembly of members from the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs). The entertainment was provided by “Obabes bembube”, Nobuntu, an ensemble that has enjoyed multiple performances in the United States.

